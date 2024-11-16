At 46, married with two beautiful daughters, Eissa has spent over 20 years in the financial services industry, but beneath the surface of a corporate life lies a man fuelled by adventure. It all began years ago in Hawaii, where he took a leap of faith - literally - by cliff diving into the ocean. “Nothing too high - maybe around 15m,” he recalls, “but it was definitely very challenging to jump. That rush was addictive.” From that moment on, Eissa’s thirst for adventure only grew, leading him to skydiving in Dubai and chasing the northern lights in Iceland.

However, it was his lifelong dream of visiting the Seven Wonders that inspired him to push his limits even further. “This trip was a childhood dream,” he admits, his voice tinged with nostalgia. “I always wanted to visit the Seven Wonders in seven days, and while planning the logistics, I came across the Guinness World Record held by another British man. I thought, why not give it a shot since I was doing the trip anyway? Glad I did!”

Eissa at his first stop, the Great Wall of China. Photo / Supplied

An adventure over a year in the making

Eissa dedicated over a year to planning this incredible journey. “I checked flights and connections between cities, calculated every step and transportation leg to the hour and minute, and made sure I had options in case things went wrong,” he explains. This dedication to detail even extended to accounting for immigration lines and potential setbacks.

And setbacks did arise - each more challenging than the last. In China, a mere two-minute delay in catching a train could have disrupted his entire schedule. Later, in Jordan, jet lag caused him to oversleep, missing a critical bus connection from Amman to Petra. “It was frustrating, but it highlighted the importance of rest during such an intense trip,” he reflects. “I had to find alternative means of public transportation, which was no easy feat, especially since Guinness World Records requires that you only use public transportation.” Then, in Peru, a flight from Cusco to Lima nearly cost him the final stretch of his travels to Mexico. “Thankfully, the ground crew at Lima airport were very helpful and reopened the check-in just for me to be able to make it to the last leg of my trip,” he shares.

Despite the setbacks, Eissa managed to include Machu Pichu in his trip. Photo / Supplied

From China to Mexico, one wonder at a time

With logistics as complex as they come, Eissa had to be strategic about his route. He recalls, “Deciding the order of the wonders to visit was one of the most challenging aspects of my planning process, which took between 12-18 months.” He chose to begin with the farthest of the seven destinations to the east on the map – starting in China – before making his way to India, Jordan, Italy, Brazil, Peru, and finally Mexico. “By moving in this direction, I hoped to leverage overnight travel to arrive at each destination early in the day, maximising my time at each wonder,” says Eissa.

However, he found the South America leg – comprising Brazil, Peru, and Mexico – to be the most complex. “Co-ordinating flights and transportation among the three locations proved quite intricate,” he says.

“I personally believe that many people could break this record without the constraints of public transportation. However, using only public methods made the record quite special, as it demonstrates the dedication the record holder invested in researching the various options available.”

The second half of Eissa's journey was harder than the first half. Photo / Supplied

A journey of self-discovery

Eissa’s travels were filled with encounters that shaped his perspective. In China, he grappled with language barriers. “English isn’t widely spoken, and navigating without understanding the language was challenging. That experience highlighted the importance of learning a few key phrases in the local language – and reminded me how global travel can be both complex and beautifully eye-opening. I had to learn that the hard way,” he adds with a smile.

Petra, in Jordan, offered a delightful surprise: as an Arab visitor, his entrance fee was a single dinar, a stark contrast to the 50-dinar ticket for foreign tourists. “This unexpected benefit not only made me feel more connected to the local culture but also added a layer of joy to my visit,” he says. And then there was Peru, where he felt a deep connection to the culture. “Peru was incredible - unique, vibrant, and authentic. I loved the alpacas and the local markets. It’s a place I would return to in a heartbeat.”

Eissa at Petra, Jordan. Photo / Supplied

The wonders and their wonders: Eissa’s personal favourites

Each Wonder left a unique impression on Eissa, but two held a special place in his heart: the Taj Mahal and Machu Picchu. “The Taj Mahal left me in awe not only because of its breathtaking architecture but also due to the story behind its creation - a testament of love by Emperor Shah Jahan for his wife, Mumtaz Mahal.” On the other hand, the journey to Machu Picchu was an adventure in itself. “I went by plane, train, bus, and then hiked through the mountains - it was a sensory overload in the best way,” he recalls.

Though all seven wonders are wonderful, Eissa confirmed that his favourites were Taj Mahal and Machu Pichu. Photo / Supplied

What lies ahead

Looking to the future, Eissa is far from finished with his adventures. Having travelled to over 50 countries, he’s eager to explore more. “I’m very keen to plan something in Antarctica,” he muses “but that’s just a goal for now, with no plans. And Africa is a huge mystery box that I’d love to explore one day.”