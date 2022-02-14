Government has released new information about what isolation will look like for arriving travellers who self-isolate later this month. Photo / Unsplash

Whether you're planning a trip to New Zealand or Australia from February 28, here's what you need to know about self-isolation.

If you are a fully-vaccinated Kiwi or eligible traveller, self-isolation upon arrival to New Zealand will look similar to the current process for Covid close contacts.

In line with protocols for phase 2 of the Omicron response plan, it will involve isolating for seven days and reporting the results of two rapid antigen tests taken on day zero/one and day five/six. A positive result must be followed by a PCR test.

How can I travel to self-isolation?

As stated by Covid-19.govt.nz, you should get there "quickly and directly".

This can be done using a private vehicle or public transport (including flights).

A private vehicle is "strongly recommended" and includes instances like a friend or whānau member collecting you. Masks must be worn by all passengers and you are encouraged to drive with the windows down for better ventilation, sit as far apart as possible and drive directly to your self-isolation destination.

Public transport includes taxis, ride-shares, buses, trains, ferries or domestic flights.

Similar to a private vehicle, you must get to your destination as soon as possible, maintain physical distance wherever possible from people not in your travel bubble and wear a face mask at all times. If you need to eat or drink, choose a time when you are outside and away from others.

Can I stay in a house with family or friends?

Yes. According to Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins, travellers "can form a bubble with family or friends, who can continue to go to work or school, but must minimise contact with others as much as possible."

If you self-isolate with whānau or friends who you did not travel with, you should:

— Wear a face mask when you are in shared spaces.

— Keep 2 metres away from them, both indoors and outdoors.

— Do not share a bed or bedroom with them, where possible.

— Minimise the time spent in shared spaces like bathrooms, kitchens and living rooms.

— Wash or sanitise your hands often, and keep shared spaces well ventilated, for example by opening windows.

Can I stay in a hostel or backpackers?

No. According to Hipkins, travellers "cannot stay in a place with shared group facilities such as a backpackers or a hostel."

According to current self-isolation advice for close contacts, you should stay in accommodation that has:

— Access to a GP or Covid-19 testing centre

— Cell phone coverage, a landline or wi-fi

— Contactless access to food and other supplies

The ideal place to stay is in a standalone private residence, however, apartments and sole-occupancy rentals like hotels, motels or Airbnbs are also acceptable. If staying here you must let them know you are self-isolating.

Can I have visitors, or can my housemates have visitors?

Unfortunately not. Only residents who aren't required to self-isolate can come and go. Allowances are made for emergencies and those who require sickness or disability support.

Is there any reason I can leave self-isolation?

There are some special circumstances under which people can temporarily leave self-isolation early.

This includes immediate danger at your place of self-isolation, visiting a testing centre, visiting terminally ill relatives who are not expected to live beyond your isolation period, accessing urgent healthcare or attending court hearings.

Visits must be agreed to by facilities and/or venues beforehand. If visiting a high-risk location such as a hospital or aged care facility, you must follow public health measures and are encouraged to take an additional RAT beforehand.

Special allowances will be available for groups who must train or rehearse after approval by Sports NZ or the Ministry of Culture and Heritage.

Can I exercise during self-isolation?

You are strongly recommended to exercise on the property you are self-isolating at. If you cannot exercise on private property, you are allowed to exercise outdoors near your place of self-isolation but cannot use shared facilities like gyms, swimming pools or playgrounds.

You must wear a mask the entire time, avoid busy times and places, maintain a 2-metre distance and wash or sanitise your hands afterwards.

How can I get food or other supplies?

These must be delivered to you in a contactless way, such as online supermarket food deliveries or friends and whānau dropping them off. If you are staying with people who do not need to isolate, they can purchase goods for you.

My isolation period is over but I still feel a little unwell, what do I do?

A period of isolation is only complete when you have returned negative tests for all required tests, stayed in isolation for the required length of time and do not have Covid-19 symptoms.

This means, if you develop symptoms near the end of isolation, you should get a PCR test and continue to isolate until you receive a negative result.