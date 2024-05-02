Massive toll on Whistleblowers: Boeing's 737 Max 8 assembly facility in Renton. Photo / Ted S. Warren, AP

A former quality control auditor for Spirt AeroSystem who blew the whistle on Boeing’s manufacturing defects on 737 MAX planes has died after a battle with a short infection.

The Seattle Times reported Josh Dean was among the first to expose the American aircraft manufacturer’s cultural issues and self-regulating of manufacture standards. Dean, 45, from Wichita Kansas was described as being in good health and having a “healthy lifestyle”.

His death on Tuesday came unexpectedly after a two week battle with a rapid-onset infection.

“Our thoughts are with Josh Dean’s family. This sudden loss is stunning news here and for his loved ones,” said a spokesperson for the Aerosystems company.

Dean was fired in April 2023 after filing a complaint against his employer to the FAA over “serious and gross misconduct by senior quality management of the 737 production line”. A second complaint by Dean to the Department of Labour said that he had lost his job for raising concerns related to aviation safety.

The Boeing whistleblower developed a rapid, untreatable infection of MRSA bacteria.

Despite being transferred to Oklahoma City Hospital he succumbed to the infection two weeks later.

Dean’s aunt Carol Parsons, described the illness to the Seattle Times as “brutal” and “heartbreaking”.

Dean had been represented by the same law firm as Boeing whistleblower John “Mitch” Barnett, who died in March during legal depositions against the aerospace company.

Barnett was found dead of apparent suicide earlier this year in Charleston, South Carolina, near where Boeing had its 787 Dreamliner facility.

Dean’s lawyer Brian Knowles gave a statement to the Seattle Times, saying that the toll was large on conscientious individuals who spoke out against their employers.

“Whistleblowers are needed. They bring to light wrongdoing and corruption in the interests of society. It takes a lot of courage to stand up,” said Knowles. “It’s a difficult set of circumstances. Our thoughts now are with John’s family and Josh’s family.”

In October 2022, Dean claimed to have found a serious manufacutring defect on the 737 MAX, to do with improperly drilling holes in the aft pressure bulkhead of the plane . When flagged with management, Dean said nothing was done.







