New Zealand's school holidays are here - discover exciting family events all over the country. Photo / 123rf

School holidays are back in New Zealand! If you’re wondering where to take the kids or hunting for a family-friendly event, look no further. There are movie nights, cool activities, and loads of fun programs lined up all around the country. Dive in and make these holidays memorable.

Auckland

The Auckland Sky Tower is a prominent 328-metre-tall (1,076-foot) architectural landmark offering panoramic city views, dining, and entertainment options. Photo / Supplied

Trolls Are Back At the Sky Tower

Where: Sky Tower, Corner of Victoria and Federal St, Auckland CBD

When: September 23-October 8, 9:30am-8:00pm

Admission: Online family pass (2 adults + 2 children): $90 each, $69 TROLLS Family Combo for Sky Tower customers only

Celebrate the upcoming Trolls Band Together film and enjoy various activities. Get a Trolls activity booklet on entry, get a themed face painting by Rainbow Rascals (10:30am-2:30pm), and groove at the Trolls Just Dance disco zone. Visit on weekends (11am-2pm) to meet Scotty, the Sky Tower mascot. Plus, head to the top of the tower for the best views of the city.

For more information, visit: skycityauckland.co.nz

Tamariki Imagination: Birds | Cornwall Park

Where: Cornwall Park, Greenlane Rd, Epsom, Auckland (Start from Huia Lodge Discovery Hub)

When: Monday, September 25, 10am-11am

Admission: The event is free but registration is required and spaces are limited.

Join a guided bird walk in Cornwall Park. Led by the Huia Lodge Discovery Hub team, this walk encourages kids to imagine and explore. Suitable for children aged 4 and up; adults are encouraged to participate.

cornwallpark.co.nz/spring-events-2023

Stardome Observatory & Planetarium

Where: 670 Manukau Rd, One Tree Hill Domain, Epsom, Auckland 1345

When: Monday 9:30am-5pm, Tuesday-Sunday 9.30am-5pm, 6pm-10.30pm

Admission: $15-$60; Prices for programmes vary

Stardome offers a 360-degree dome planetarium, making it a top spot for families and kids in Auckland. Experience realistic, presenter-led shows about the night sky. Every session is interactive, with experts ready to answer questions.

Telescope viewings are available after evening shows, weather permitting. The automated Zeiss Telescope lets groups see deep-space objects on clear nights. The observatory also hosts special events, including movie nights and music shows.

Enjoy two weeks of school holiday fun at Stardome Observatory & Planetarium, where exciting events and activities await. In Week 1 (September 25 - 29), catch planetarium shows and engaging science demonstrations about hot air balloons and Saturn. In Week 2 (October 2 - 6), participate in planetarium shows and Brain Play’s 3D robotic claw sessions, where you’ll build and use your own robotic claw for experiments. Prices vary, booking ahead is essential, and these sessions are suitable for ages 9 and up.

Check stardome.org.nz for shows and bookings

Stardome Observatory's Planetarium shows are becoming increasingly popular. Photo / Supplied

Eye on Nature Creative Arts Competition

Where: Auckland Botanic Gardens Visitor Centre, 102 Hill Rd, Manurewa

When: Saturday September 23-Saturday October 8

Admission: Free

Social enterprise The Beautification Trust presents its annual art challenge for South and East Auckland kindergarten and primary students: Eye on Nature Creative Arts. This year’s theme is “Waste,” urging students to utilise sustainable materials and re-purposed waste for their creations. Artworks are judged on theme interpretation, material use, artist’s statement, originality, and more, with a prize pool of $2550 up for grabs, including cash and art supply vouchers for the winning institutions.

The contest is open to all eligible schools, including home-schooled and independent entrants. With no entry fee, the Trust promotes free access to environmental education for all kids.

To participate, register at beautification.org.nz/eye-on-nature-creative-arts

Mythical Creatures School Holiday Fun | Butterfly Creek

Where: Butterfly Creek, 10 Tom Pearce Drive, Auckland Airport

When: Daily during school holidays, 9:30am-5pm

Admission: Adults $32, Children $16, Family (2A, 2C) $85

From dragons and unicorns to aliens and the kraken, there’s a plethora of enchanting beings waiting to be discovered at Butterfly Creek’s Mythical Creatures exhibit. Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken will be the hottest ticket for family movie trips this school holidays, too, so this exhibit will help you get a taste of what’s to come when you see it on the big screen. Participate in the Kraken Quiz for a chance to win movie prizes, and enjoy an array of arts, crafts, and activities during your visit. There’s also all the usual Butterfly Creek critters to meet too, including reptiles, crocodiles, meerkats, alpacas, rabbits and more.

Activities (Mon-Fri, 10am-2pm): Arts, crafts, colouring, puzzles in the Boneyard Room. Face-painting available on Fridays.

Arts, crafts, colouring, puzzles in the Boneyard Room. Face-painting available on Fridays. Animal Encounters (Daily, 10am-3:30pm): Meet butterflies, reptiles, meerkats, and crocodiles.

Meet butterflies, reptiles, meerkats, and crocodiles. Flutterby Fairy (Sat & Sun, 10am-12:30pm): A roaming fairy for photos and interactions.

Moon Rabbit Treasures

Where: Mt Albert Library, 82-84 St Lukes Road, Mount Albert, Auckland

When: Monday, September 25

Time: 10.30am-12pm

Admission: Free

Join in on a bunny-themed treasure hunt. Solve clues and craft your own Moon rabbit treasures. For more details, visit the Auckland Libraries website.

Roald Dahl’s The Twits

Where: The PumpHouse Theatre, Killarney Park, Takapuna, Auckland

When: September 16-October 7

Admission: $25-$38, group rates and accessible rates available

Delve into the world of Mr and Mrs Twit, a Roald Dahl classic tale, brought to life on stage. Adapted by Tim Bray with songs by Christine White, this performance is designed for children aged 3-10 but promises to entertain Dahl fans of all ages. Expect wacky pranks, storylines, and a spectacular upside-down monkey circus. Join in the fun by dressing up as your favourite character for a costume parade before the show starts. Gift a Seat allows you to donate seats to children from partner schools and organisations.

Special performances include:

NZSL Interpreted performances on September 16, 20 and October 7

on September 16, 20 and October 7 Audio Described performances on September 19 and October 7, with pre-show tours

on September 19 and October 7, with pre-show tours Sensory Relaxed performance on October 2

For more details, visit: timbray.org.nz

The Wizard of Oz | Hawkins Youth Theatre Production

Where: Hawkins Theatre, 13 Ray Small Drive, Papakura, Auckland

When: September 27 to October 1

Admission: $10-$22

Dive into the classic tale of Dorothy and Toto as they traverse the enchanting Land of Oz. Determined to return home, they set out to the Emerald City, seeking the wisdom of the Wizard of Oz. Don’t miss out on this captivating stage rendition of a timeless story, performed by the talented Hawkins Youth Theatre Company in a show that’s suitable for all ages.

For more details, visit: hawkinstheatre.co.nz

Summer Surf Holiday Programme

Where: Mangawhai or Orewa Beach

When: September 25 to October 6

Admission: $199 for 2-day program

Give your kids the ultimate surfing experience and a perfect summer starter with Aotearoa Surf. Over two action-packed days, each session spans from 9am to 1pm, offering two comprehensive surf lessons, a lunch break, and a world of fun. The programme comes with all necessary equipment, including surfboards, wetsuits, rash shirts, and is suitable for ages 6-15. Whether your child is a beginner looking to catch their first wave or has some surfing experience, the programme caters to a range of skill levels.

For more information and to book, go to aotearoasurf.co.nz/school-holiday-program

Orewa Beach in New Zealand is renowned for its long, golden sandy shoreline and as a popular destination for swimming and water sports. Photo / Michael Craig

Wellington

Soundsplash

Where: Coastlands Aquatic Centre, 10 Brett Ambler Way, Paraparaumu

When: Saturday, September 23

Admission: $6.50 each, $13.00 each with dinner

SoundSplash is making a return, offering an exciting evening filled with lively music, spirited swimming sessions, epic dive bombs, dunk tank escapades, TikTok dance-offs, and a fun photo booth. Designed exclusively for kids aged 8 to 14, tickets are available for purchase only at the door.

For more information, visit Coastland Aquatic Centre’s Facebook page: facebook.com/CoastlandsAquaticCentre

Zoo Holiday Programme

Where: Wellington Zoo, 200 Daniell St, Newtown, Wellington

When: Monday, September 25 to Friday, September 29.

Admission: From $79 per child, per day, plus booking fee

Need a solution for keeping the kids engaged during the holidays? Leave it to the experts at Wellington Zoo. Suitable for children aged 5 to 12, you can drop the children off between 8.30am and 9am, then pick them up between 3.30pm and 4.30pm, for an action-packed school holiday programme. Each day’s activities are different, and they’ll get a unique insight into the life of the zoo and its inhabitants, learn from the Wellington Zoo staff, and get behind-the-scenes sneak peeks and special experiences.

wellingtonzoo.com

Play zookeeper for a day at Wellington Zoo. Photo / WellingtonNZ

Let’s Get Digital - School Holiday Workshops

Where: Capital E, 4 Queens Wharf, Wellington

When: Tuesday, September 26 to Tuesday, October 3

Admission: $30 per child

Capital E’s MediaLab is offering a digital experience for ages 8-13. Learn 3D game design, digital music-making, and multiplayer gaming. These 2-hour workshops include racing games like Track Mania Valley and Brawlhalla for younger participants, and 3D game construction and music layering for the older group. All participants should be familiar with using a mouse and keyboard.

capitale.org.nz

Otaki Kids Market + Regular Market

Where: Otaki Market, 58 Main Highway, Ōtaki, Kāpiti Coast

When: Sunday, October 8, 10am-2pm

Admission: Free

Join the unique market experience in Ōtaki where young entrepreneurs from across the region showcase their talents. Expect a range of products from handcrafted items to toys and books, presented by young stallholders. Enhance the shopping experience with face painting, food stalls offering diverse treats, live music, and exciting competitions with prizes. A special occasion promoting youthful creativity and initiative.

otakiwomensclub.org/otakimarket

Jurassic World by Brickman

Where: Tākina, Wellington Convention and Exhibition Centre

When: Until October 16

Admission: $25.90 per child (aged 3-14), $39.90 per adult

Journey to the prehistoric age with Jurassic World by Brickman, New Zealand’s largest Lego brick exhibition, exclusively in Wellington. Curated by Ryan ‘Brickman’ McNaught, this display reimagines the renowned Jurassic World franchise through more than 6 million Lego bricks. Explore iconic scenes, meet colossal Lego dinosaurs like the 1.8-tonne Brachiosaurus, and participate in activities including palaeontology and island-building.

exhibition.thebrickman.com

Elias Filitchev, 10, from Palmerston North, braves being lunch for the life-size Tyrannosaurus Rex at Jurassic World by Brickman. Photo / Supplied

The Barbie Collector

Where: Wellington Museum

When: Until October 8

Admission: Free entry

Step into Barbie’s world at Wellington Museum with this pop-up exhibition, from the personal collection of Patsy Carlyle, a Kiwi collector with 1600 boxed dolls — 500 of which will be showcased. From the iconic doll’s adventures in fashion to her trip to the moon, the exhibition presents a look into Barbie’s history. Enjoy a digital photo series by artist Yvonne Todd, design your dream Barbie or snap a photo in life-sized Barbie and Ken boxes.

In collaboration with the exhibition, Capital E is launching the OnTV studio inspired by kids TV show What Now’s “Serial Stuff”. After touring the exhibition, kids aged 9-12 can join a workshop where they explore Barbie’s many characters and step into roles of mini director, screenwriter, and producer. Workshops are on Thursday September 28 and Thursday, October 5, from 9:30am to 1:30pm.

museumswellington.org.nz

Hall of Heroes

Where: Whirinaki Whare Taonga, Upper Hutt

When: Until December 2023

Admission: Entry by donation

Unveil the superhero universe at ‘Hall of Heroes’ at Whirinaki Whare Taonga’s new international exhibition hall. The interactive exhibition gives kids young and old the chance to test their superpowers and find out more about heroes like Batman, Superman, Iron Man, Wonder Woman and more. Authentic movie props and rare artefacts will be on display, and you can even get photographed with life-sized statues of the Hulk and the Tardis, and a fully licensed replica of the 1966 Batmobile.

whirinakiarts.org.nz

Christchurch & Canterbury

Six Extinctions

Where: Canterbury Museum at CoCA, 66 Gloucester Street, Christchurch Central

When: Until December 3, 9am-5pm

Admission: Free

Go on a prehistoric journey at Canterbury Museum’s temporary exhibition, Six Extinctions where you can marvel at the towering 13-metre T-rex skeleton, confront Dunkleosteus and Inostrancevia and see the Earth’s five major extinction events. Explore the pressing sixth extinction crisis caused by climate change and humans.

canterburymuseum.com

Kiri and Lou

Where: Tūranga, 60 Cathedral Square, Christchurch Central

When: Mondays to Fridays, until October 22, 9am-8pm

Admission: Free

Experience Kiri and Lou, a renowned children’s TV claymation series made in Ōtautahi Christchurch. Watch the stop-motion animation and explore themes of emotions and camaraderie at this interactive exhibition. See the magic behind the series, or relax in the reading nook. Open during Tūranga library hours.

my.christchurchcitylibraries.com

Kiri and Lou is a Kiwi-made kids show that aims to help children tackle their emotions. Photo / Supplied

Kaiapoi Spring Festival Party in the Park

Where: Trousselot Park & Scott Rose Gardens, 45 Charles Street, Kaiapoi

When: October 8, 11:30am-2:30pm

Admission: Purchase a $5 wristband for unlimited access to all attractions

Join the community at Kaiapoi’s Spring Festival Party in the Park for a memorable family day out. Presented by All Together Kaiapoi and sponsored by Kiwi Gaming Foundation, TDE, and Blackwells Department Store, this event hosts a range of activities and entertainment. Browse food and market stalls, groove to live bands, and enjoy attractions like water walkers, paddle boats, a giant slide, Move X air track, a farmyard, bouncy castle, pony rides, a photo booth, face painting and more. Entry is free, but for unlimited access to all attractions, purchase a $5 wristband from the All Together Kaiapoi gazebo at the event.

facebook.com/AllTogetherKaiapoi

Queenstown

Queenstown Multicultural Festival 2023

Where: Queenstown Event Centre

When: October 7, 10am-4pm

Admission: Free

This community event offers a glimpse into Queenstown’s cultural richness, with live music, performances, food stalls, entertaining games for children, and an array of craft stalls. Come, be a part of this lively gathering and celebrate unity in diversity.

queenstownmulticulturalfestival.co.nz

Rotorua

Rotorua Mega Fun Carnival 2023

Where: Rotorua Village Green, Village Green, Rotorua

When: September 23 to October 5, 1pm-10pm

Admission: Free

Celebrate the Spring School Holidays with rides, classic carnival games, and fairground treats at the Rotorua Mega Fun Carnival. Enjoy a day or evening of vibrant amusement, with free entry for all ages. To keep up with event specials and for opportunities to win, don’t forget to follow their Facebook page. Join in from 1pm till late afternoon, and then again from 7pm till late.

mahonsamusements.co.nz

Rotorua Library Events

Where: Rotorua Library, Te Aka Mauri, 1127 Haupapa Street, Rotorua

When: September 23 to October 7

Admission: Different ticket options are available

Rotorua Library, Te Aka Mauri, is hosting an array of events and activities to engage tamariki and their whānau throughout the Spring school holidays. From Spring Dance Parties to captivating digital workshops, from challenging Lego builds to intriguing robotics, there’s something for everyone. Explore, learn, and have fun in this diverse holiday programme.

rotorualibrary.govt.nz/whats-on/events

Visit Rotorua Library during the school holidays for a multitude of enjoyable and family-friendly events that are sure to keep kids entertained. Photo / Supplied

Dunedin

Take The Journey to Lan Yuan - Children’s Activity

Where: Toitū Otago Settlers Museum, 31 Queens Garden, Dunedin

When: Until October 8

Admission: Free

Learn more about Otago’s history at Toitū Otago Settlers Museum. Settle into the stories of the Chinese migrants, a cornerstone community that first settled in Otago during the 1860s gold rush. These pioneers not only sought their fortune in gold but also set down roots, founding several of Dunedin’s businesses and playing a pivotal role in establishing Dunedin as New Zealand’s premier commercial hub. Head to the Lan Yuan entrance to complete your own Pai Lau drawing and pick up a free activity sheet from the Toitū Reception.

toituosm.com

Nationwide

Dr Seuss’s The Cat in the Hat

Where: Touring NZ from September 18 to October 28

When: See website for locations and dates

Admission: $20-$35

Dr. Seuss’s The Cat in the Hat, a classic tale adored for more than 50 years, comes to life on stage. It’s a story that continues to captivate the hearts of both the young and young at heart. Join Sally, her brother, and their outspoken pet Fish on one unpredictable rainy day. Their mundane afternoon takes a whimsical turn when an unexpected guest crashes in - The Cat in the Hat, donning his iconic red-striped hat. A family adventure awaits.

catinthehatlive.com