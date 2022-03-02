After almost two years, SafeTravel will remove its global Cobid-19 travel advisory, which urged Kiwis to not travel overseas. Photo / Pexels

On Friday, March 4, at 11:59 pm, SafeTravel will remove their Covid-19 global advisory, which recommends Kiwis do not travel overseas and will reinstate destination-specific travel advisory levels.

On 19 March 2020, SafeTravel (Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade's official source of travel information for Kiwis) issued a global 'do not travel' advisory for all countries.

Level 4 'Do not travel', is the highest of Safe Travel's four advisories and was applied globally due to the pandemic's health risks and travel restrictions.

Currently, only two destinations are exempt. The Cook Islands and Australia are level 2, which mean travellers are encouraged to 'exercise increased caution'.

In alignment with Government's new border reopening dates, SafeTravel will remove the global travel advisory 11.59 pm on Friday, March 4.

Instead, destinations will be individually allocated levels depending on several factors including safety and security risks like crime, terrorism, civil unrest and natural disasters, said a Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson.

However, the SafeTravel website will also provide generic travel advice about Covid-19.

"This will continue to be provided in the form of 'global' travel advice which applies to all international travel, rather than destination-specific assessments of the COVID-19 risk in each overseas destination," said the spokesperson.

Why do SafeTravel advisories matter?

These levels may seem like suggestions rather than laws, and they are. However, these suggestions influence a crucial industry for travellers; insurance.

Level 4 destinations have been deemed places of high physical risk by the Government, which cannot ensure assistance for those who choose to travel and are "injured or otherwise prevented from leaving these areas".

Travellers are warned they may be subject to locally imposed restrictions and limited health care and their return to New Zealand will not be assisted by the Government.

As a result, travel insurance policies almost always include disclaimers around travel to destinations under level 4 or level 3.

Southern Cross has extended their travel insurance policies to include a level of Covid-19 cover, however, as stated on their website, "cover only applies when you are travelling to a destination with a SafeTravel website travel advisory of 'Exercise normal safety and security precautions' (level 1) or 'Exercise increased caution' (level 2)."

Similarly, 1Cover's website states "if a government or other official body have issued a specific "Do Not travel" or "Reconsider your need to travel" warning and you go anyway, you may be putting yourself in very serious danger and we will not cover any claim you make relating to this."

Fortunately, this means when SafeTravel removes their Covid-19 global advisory, many destinations will be considered level 1 and 2, and will be covered by some travel insurance policies.

Safe Travel's four advisories

1. Exercise normal safety and security precautions

2. Exercise increased caution

3. Avoid non-essential travel

4. Do not travel

For more information, see Safe Travel's full Covid-19 travel advisory.