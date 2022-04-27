Russia announced it would leave the UN World Tourism Organisation just ahead of a vote for it's suspension. Photo / Unsplash

Russia announced it would leave the UN World Tourism Organisation just ahead of a vote for it's suspension. Photo / Unsplash

Russia wants to make one thing very clear; they weren't suspended from the United Nations World Tourism Organisation, they quit.

In a move one would expect to see from a stroppy teenager, the country announced would formally withdraw from the international agency, just before member states voted on its suspension.

On April 27, the UNTO called its first-ever extraordinary General Assembly, to discuss Russia's "aggression against Ukraine is inconsistent with the United Nations Charter and contravenes the fundamental aim of the UNWTO."

Before the vote, UNWTO's secretary-general, Zurab Pololikashvili tweeted: "Our statutes are clear: promotion of tourism for peace & universal respect for human rights. Only Members that abide by this can be part of UNWTO."

Possibly assuming the vote would not be favourable, Russia started the meeting by announcing its withdrawal from the organisation.

The door-slam drama of the move, however, was dampened by the fact that formal withdrawal takes a year, so the vote went ahead. It "far exceeded" the minimum two-thirds majority from the 99 countries present, said an official statement.

The consequences will be immediate but likely just symbolic for Russia.

What will Russia lose by leaving?

According to UNWTO, which promotes responsible, sustainable and accessible tourism, Russia will lose "with immediate effect its rights and privileges as part of the United Nations specialized agency."

The country will no longer receive services or technical assistance from the organisation and cannot participate or vote at meetings or events.

Does actually this change anything for Russia?

Not really, at least in Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov's opinion.

"The tourism sector, especially that for domestic tourism, will continue its development," Peskov told reporters. "The external directions for tourism are also open, hinging on questions of competition in terms of quality and price," he said.

Why does the suspension still matter?

This makes UNTWO the first UN agency to address Russia's membership. The successful motion is one secretary-general Pololikashvili hopes will set a precedent for other international organisations.

UNWTO was the first @UN agency to address the membership of Russia.



Today, Russia announced their intention to withdraw from @UNWTO.



Our statues are clear: promotion of tourism for peace & universal respect for human rights. Only Members that abide by this can be part of UNWTO. pic.twitter.com/suDX05iCf8 — Zurab Pololikashvili (@pololikashvili) April 27, 2022

Already, the UN General Assembly voted to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council earlier this month in response to the human rights abuses in Ukraine. In a similar move, Moscow announced it was quitting.

Other UN culture and heritage bodies have sanctioned Russia over the Ukraine Crisis. A UNESCO heritage meeting that was to be chaired in the Kazan, in June, was postponed by Russia last week. France and other counties have asked that the summit be taken from Russia - whose war has caused suffering and "considerable damage" to Ukraine.

There are 30 sites on the UNESCO heritage list in the Russian Federation, which has received US$300,000 in UN aid to maintain them.