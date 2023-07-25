Photos show the hotel before and after the fires. Photo / Unsplash, @k_urdo4

A video has surfaced online revealing what a 5-star luxury resort in Greece looked like before and after the devastating wildfires.

More than 80 wildfires have caused widespread damage and forced people to evacuate, with the island of Rhodes facing most of the destruction.

One person has captured just how fierce the fires are, filming a high-end hotel before and after the fires and sharing it on TikTok.

The clip shows the Lindos Imperial Resort and Spa, which is in Kiotari.

At first, travellers are shown enjoying the outdoor pool, playing in the water or relaxing on loungers with drinks and sunglasses.

In the next shot, the same pool area is coated in black ash, the loungers have burned up and only metal skeletons of umbrellas are left. Among the blackened burned remains, the pool remains shockingly blue.

The Lindos Imperial Resort and Spa responded to the fires on its Facebook page.

“The safety and wellbeing of our guests and staff are our utmost priority and we have taken this precautionary measure to ensure everyone’s security,” read a recent post.

“We want to emphasise that we are in constant communication with the local authorities, closely monitoring the situation.

“Rest assured, we are taking all necessary measures to address the situation responsibly and ensure a safe environment for everyone.

“During this challenging time, we extend our deepest gratitude for your understanding and support.”

More than 1100 people commented on the TikTok, which has been viewed more than 2.7 million times in just two days.

“My heart is breaking,” wrote one person.

“Can’t imagine how the locals are feeling,” another added.

One said they had been there recently. “We stayed there three weeks ago, this is so sad. Keep safe everyone﻿,” they wrote.

Hundreds of tourists have been evacuated from the island.

Experts claim the heatwave in Europe contributed to the dry conditions, which caused fires in Greece, Sicily, Croatia, Algeria and Tunisia.

According to scientists, human-induced climate change was a major contributor, the BBC reported.