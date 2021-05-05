Return to Tasmania and New Zealand's best travel deals

Return to Flinders Island: Take your time on a 13-day tour of Tasmania. Photo / Supplied

Return to Flinders Island: Take your time on a 13-day tour of Tasmania. Photo / Supplied

Return to Tasmania

Couples can save up to $600 off the cost ofa13-day Perfect Tasmania Guided Holiday. The itinerary allows time to explore Hobart and Launceston, then delve into historic Port Arthur with a private tour. This tour is reduced to $7745pp, and includes experiences, most meals, accommodation, coach travel and airport transfers. Book by June 30. Travel by March 31 next year. Flights from New Zealand additional.

Contact: your travel agent or AAT Kings, phone 0800 456 100 or aatkings.com/tours/perfecttasmania/



Tekapo all-star experience

See the night sky through special telescopes, while listening to your astronomy guide — then luxuriate in a floating hammock at Tekapo Springs and stare up at the stars on a Tekapo Springs Stargazing Tour. This tour is part of three nights' accommodation in a Standard Room at the four-star Peppers Bluewater Resort. The all-inclusive price starts at $355pp and is available for stays from May 15 to June 30 this year.

Contact: Flight Centre, phone 0800 427 555 or flightcentre.co.nz

Home on the Craggy Range

Stay for four nights in any of Craggy Range's cottages or lodges, and pay for three nights — starting at $1350. This deal is available until Thursday, September 30. Located at Craggy Range's Giants Winery in Havelock North, in the heart of the Hawke's Bay, this is boutique accommodation among the vines and beneath the escarpment of Te Mata Peak.

Contact: Craggy Range, (06) 873 7126, info@craggyrange. com or craggyrange.com/accommodation

A Rotorua soak with distinction

Two nights at Rotorua's Distinction Hotel with breakfast and a free room upgrade (subject to availability), plus a spring-water soak at Secret Spot Hot Tubs are discounted by 20 per cent — now from $259pp, share twin. The hotel is adjacent to Whakarewarewa Forest, known for its world-class mountain biking trails. Book and travel by September 30.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or houseoftravel.co.nz/hot-deals/deals/holidaysathomedistinction-rotorua

Retreat to the Te Anau country

Re-set your inner calm and daily pace, with a two-night stay in Te Anau at Dunluce Boutique Accommodation, complete with breakfast and a three-hour Mini Rural Retreat at Whakata Massage and Wellness. This package is $800 for two people. Whakata is a secluded property where guests are encouraged to gaze at the stars and keep warm beside the outdoor fire. The retreat includes private use of a spa, a 90-minute massage each, and a grazing platter.

Contact: Dunluce Boutique Accommodation, (03) 249 7715, info@dunluce-fiordland.co.nz or dunluce-fiordland.co.nz/packages/mini-retreat

For more New Zealand travel ideas and inspiration, go to newzealand.com