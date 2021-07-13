Pure New Zealand finalists named: Tourism awards recognise Covid 19 stories

The national tourism awards have announced a raft of almost 50 finalists for the 2021 100% Pure New Zealand Experience awards.
Only in their second year, the fledgling awards were cancelled in 2020 amid the pandemic disruption. This return and reset is a significant theme for the awards, which reflect on the work of operators during the year-long hiatus.
Awards bodies Qualmark, Tourism New Zealand and partners Air New Zealand are looking to celebrate the stories of tourism businesses which have overcome significant battles and given back to the country in this month's prizes.
With 49 finalists across 13 regions, the return of the awards represent the resilience of the travel and tourism sector.
Judges want to reward not only unique, top-quality experiences you can only find in Aotearoa, but also the business that have looked after the country and its people during the border disruption and national Covid lockdowns.
"This is a great opportunity to celebrate some great NZ operators who have demonstrated
true Kiwi Aroha and given back for the good of New Zealand," says Sue Parcell, chair of the judging panel.
Tour operators such as the GCH Helicopters earned a place among the Canterbury finalists singled out for their work with the NZ Flying Doctors' Service. During the lockdown the scenic and charter flight service in Christchurch, flew missions throughout Canterbury, the West Coast and Marlborough regions. Spokesperson for GCH, Caroline Blanchfield said it was an honour to be named among the other shortlisted businesses, after what has been a difficult year.
Also singled out were Carino Wildlife Cruises who used the downturn in visitors to bring children from the local Paihia schools and the community to see their whales.
To be eligible for nomination, businesses already had to have achieved Qualmark Gold - New Zealand's highest accolade for tourism operations leading the way in making New Zealand a "world class sustainable visitor destination." Something businesses were keen to be world exemplars for, even while the rest of the globe was cut off last year.
Purcell who is the CFO for the national tourism body says her fellow judges will be awarding business who followed the three core criteria of the awards:
Manaakitanga - showing aroha to guests within your community; Tiaki - guardianship and protection for the people and places under their care; and Whānau - looking after those closest to the business, as well as those visiting from afar.
"We know our operators have had an extremely challenging year, so it feels particularly
important to recognise their hard work at this time," says Purcell.
The 2021 100% Pure Experience Finalists
Northland
Dive! Tutukaka
Carino Wildlife Cruises
New Zealand Diving
Auckland
Skydive Auckland
Auckland Sea Kayaks
EcoZip Adventures (Waiheke)
Bush & Beach
Auckland Seaplanes & Wings over Whales
TIME Unlimited Tours
Waiheke Dive & Snorkel
Waikato
Hobbiton Movie Set Tours
Discover Waitomo
Hukafalls Jet
Leisure Time Tours & Travel
Rotorua
MDA Experiences
Redwoods Tree Walk
Rotorua Canopy Tours
Kaitiaki Adventures
Whanganui
Nightsky Cottage
Hawke's Bay
Redcliffe Homestead
Craggy Range
Smith & Sheth
Wellington
James Cook Hotel Grand
New Zealand Photography Workshops
Nelson
Owen River Lodge
Kiwi Journeys
Farewell Spit Tours
West Coast
Franz Josef Glacier Guides
Skydive Franz & Fox
Mt Cook Lakeside Retreat - High Country Estate
& Luxury Villa Collection
Breakers Boutique Accommodation
Canterbury
GCH Helicopters
Hanmer Springs Thermal Resort & Spa
Christchurch Adventure Park
Alpine Jet Thrills
Otago
Ridgeline Adventures
Shotover Jet
Wildwire Wanaka
Southern Discoveries
iFLY Indoor Skydiving Queenstown
Glen Dene Hunting & Fishing
Dart River Safaris
Ziptrek Ecotours
Sofitel Queenstown Hotel & Spa
Air Milford
Dunedin
Speight's Brewery Tour
Southland
Radfords of the Lake