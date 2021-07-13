Pure New Zealand finalists named: Tourism awards recognise Covid 19 stories

Pure awards year-long hiatus: New Zealand's national tourism bodies have reflected a difficult year. Photo / Sebastian Goldeberg, Unsplash

The national tourism awards have announced a raft of almost 50 finalists for the 2021 100% Pure New Zealand Experience awards.

Only in their second year, the fledgling awards were cancelled in 2020 amid the pandemic disruption. This return and reset is a significant theme for the awards, which reflect on the work of operators during the year-long hiatus.

Awards bodies Qualmark, Tourism New Zealand and partners Air New Zealand are looking to celebrate the stories of tourism businesses which have overcome significant battles and given back to the country in this month's prizes.

With 49 finalists across 13 regions, the return of the awards represent the resilience of the travel and tourism sector.

Judges want to reward not only unique, top-quality experiences you can only find in Aotearoa, but also the business that have looked after the country and its people during the border disruption and national Covid lockdowns.

"This is a great opportunity to celebrate some great NZ operators who have demonstrated

true Kiwi Aroha and given back for the good of New Zealand," says Sue Parcell, chair of the judging panel.

Tour operators such as the GCH Helicopters earned a place among the Canterbury finalists singled out for their work with the NZ Flying Doctors' Service. During the lockdown the scenic and charter flight service in Christchurch, flew missions throughout Canterbury, the West Coast and Marlborough regions. Spokesperson for GCH, Caroline Blanchfield said it was an honour to be named among the other shortlisted businesses, after what has been a difficult year.

Also singled out were Carino Wildlife Cruises who used the downturn in visitors to bring children from the local Paihia schools and the community to see their whales.

To be eligible for nomination, businesses already had to have achieved Qualmark Gold - New Zealand's highest accolade for tourism operations leading the way in making New Zealand a "world class sustainable visitor destination." Something businesses were keen to be world exemplars for, even while the rest of the globe was cut off last year.

Purcell who is the CFO for the national tourism body says her fellow judges will be awarding business who followed the three core criteria of the awards:

Manaakitanga - showing aroha to guests within your community; Tiaki - guardianship and protection for the people and places under their care; and Whānau - looking after those closest to the business, as well as those visiting from afar.

"We know our operators have had an extremely challenging year, so it feels particularly

important to recognise their hard work at this time," says Purcell.

The 2021 100% Pure Experience Finalists

Northland

Dive! Tutukaka

Carino Wildlife Cruises

New Zealand Diving

Auckland

Skydive Auckland

Auckland Sea Kayaks

EcoZip Adventures (Waiheke)

Bush & Beach

Auckland Seaplanes & Wings over Whales

TIME Unlimited Tours

Waiheke Dive & Snorkel

Waikato

Hobbiton Movie Set Tours

Discover Waitomo

Hukafalls Jet

Leisure Time Tours & Travel

Rotorua

MDA Experiences

Redwoods Tree Walk

Rotorua Canopy Tours

Kaitiaki Adventures

Whanganui

Nightsky Cottage

Hawke's Bay

Redcliffe Homestead

Craggy Range

Smith & Sheth

Wellington

James Cook Hotel Grand

New Zealand Photography Workshops

Nelson

Owen River Lodge

Kiwi Journeys

Farewell Spit Tours

West Coast

Franz Josef Glacier Guides

Skydive Franz & Fox

Mt Cook Lakeside Retreat - High Country Estate

& Luxury Villa Collection

Breakers Boutique Accommodation

Canterbury

GCH Helicopters

Hanmer Springs Thermal Resort & Spa

Christchurch Adventure Park

Alpine Jet Thrills

Otago

Ridgeline Adventures

Shotover Jet

Wildwire Wanaka

Southern Discoveries

iFLY Indoor Skydiving Queenstown

Glen Dene Hunting & Fishing

Dart River Safaris

Ziptrek Ecotours

Sofitel Queenstown Hotel & Spa

Air Milford

Dunedin

Speight's Brewery Tour

Southland

Radfords of the Lake