Pure Kindness: Tourism New Zealand adopt motto of compassion

Be Kind: Kindness is a motto for New Zealanders travelling the country. Photo / Alex Burton

If kindness was a commodity New Zealand would be rich. However after a year that has tested us all, especially those working in tourism, we might find ourselves in need of a bit of a top up on compassion.

To mark world kindness day this 13th November, the national tourism board is encouraging Kiwis to think back on the moment's we've experienced kindness from others that have kept us going.

To do this, TNZ has made the highly unusual move of dropping the words New Zealand from its online marketing.

For the next 24 hours they will be promoting "100% Pure Kindness."

"In a year like 2020, celebrating kindness is more important than ever," says Brodie Reid, director of Marketing for Tourism New Zealand.

The board has teamed up with the social network platform Twitter, to help spread the message. They'll be using the hashtag #PureKindness to celebrate the acts and people who have helped make the load of others a little easier.

"Social media is too often a breeding ground for stress, anxiety or unkind behaviour but even witnessing acts of kindness can have a positive effect on people, so we hope these random acts of kindness spread a little hope and joy over the next 24 hours," says Brodie.

Studies show that kindness is contagious, say TNZ. People who are prone to "kind" behaviour have even been shown to have better relationships, less stress and are overall healthier – not to get into arguments for ends over means or the necessity of "altruism".

"This campaign reminds us that while many of us continue to be physically separated, we can still connect virtually and spread messages of kindness around the world. That's a powerful message, and one we're proud to support," says Angus Keene, head of partnerships for Twitter Australia and New Zealand.

TNZ and the 100% Pure brand reach 4.2 million people on their social media accounts. While most days it's used to promote the landscape and destinations that are 'world famous' for travellers, "it's the kind people and manaakitanga we experience across Aotearoa that makes our country special," says Brodie.

It's Friday the 13th, after all. It's natural to feel a wee bit wobbly. Recall the times you've been helped out by a simple act of kindness wherever that may have been, and share it using the hashtag #PureKindness.

For more New Zealand travel ideas and inspiration, go to newzealand.com