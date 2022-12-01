Prince George looked a little pensive as the headteacher greeted him, while Charlotte held her father's hand tightly as they walked up the steps into the entrance together. Video / PA via AP

Passengers seated on a BA flight from Heathrow Boston to were surprised to recognise a pair of late arrivals to their plane as none other than the Prince and Princess of Wales.

On Wednesday the heir apparent of the United Kingdom and his wife flew commercial to their first overseas state visit since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“You assume they’d have a private jet,” passenger Jo Atkins, told CBS surprised that royalty had deigned to share her flight.

The Prince and Princess were travelling to the Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston, the presentation of $1 million grants to sustainable technologies that combat climate change.

Normally forbidden from commenting on VIP guests, one BA cabin crew member described the couple as “utterly delightful” reported ABC.

FIRST GLIMPSE! Passengers on the British Airways flight to Boston. said the Royal couple was “utterly delightful.” The Prince and Princess of Wales spoke briefly to the others in first class — explaining why they are coming to Boston. #wbz (Courtesy: Brent Suttles) pic.twitter.com/h7sdby0IUl — Tiffany Chan (@TiffanyChanWBZ) November 30, 2022

“He’s a lot slimmer than you’d expect... can I say that? Very slight,” said Atkins. “The first clue was that we were told ‘phones off’ right away, which you don’t usually have to do.”

WBZ reporter Tiffany Chan said that passengers she spoke with applauded the Royal couple’s decision to fly commercial.

Passengers in the rest of the plane were tipped off to the fact there might be VIPs onboard when the plane was met at Boston Logan International by a motorcade of unmarked police cars and outriders with blue lights flashing.

However those in first class said they couldn’t miss the royals, after they made a tardy entrance to the cabin.

“As soon as people saw them get on you could tell there was a buzz on the airplane,” said passenger Jonathan Wood told CBS.

Brent Suttles sat just two rows behind Prince William and was able to snap a few photos from his seat.

“It was certainly a surprise. You do a double take to see if you really see who you think you see,” Suttles said.

Passengers said they were delayed disembarking while the prince and princess left the plane.

Passengers said the royal couple were down to earth and approachable, talking to some of their fellow passengers in first class about why they were in Boston and their role with the Earth Shot Prize.



