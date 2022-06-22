The Potting Shed Andersons Cove. Photo / Supplied

MIDWINTER ON MATARIKI

Some things are worth getting out of bed to experience – even if it's in the wee hours. Fullers360 is running a one-off sailing on Friday, June 24, in partnership with Ngāti Pāoa and Dark Sky Waiheke Island. Priced from $65pp and from $35pp for children, passengers will experience Matariki at sea while cruising under the dark skies of Tīkapa Moana. The ferry will depart from downtown Auckland at 4am, heading for the far end of Waiheke Island, where light pollution is non-existent. Gather on the top deck to see the starry night and hear about its cultural significance from Ngāti Pāoa and the astrology from Dark Sky Waiheke Island. The vessel returns to port as the sun is rising. A light breakfast and hot drink are included

Contact: book tickets online at fullers.co.nz

The JW Marriott, Gold Coast. Photo / Supplied

COASTAL PARADISE

In the heart of Surfers Paradise, a five-night, luxurious coastal escape awaits at the JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort and Spa. Return Air New Zealand flights, private airport transfers, daily breakfasts and bonus treats are included in the package price, which starts at $1999pp. The bonuses include a $100 Wine and Dine Credit, two of the resort's signature cocktails, a bottle of wine on arrival, and entry to local experiences and attractions. Book by June 30. Travel by September 15.

Contact: My Queensland, freephone 0800 654 180 or check out myqueensland.co.nz/package/gold-coast-jw-marriott-resort-and-spa-5-nights-mountain-view-king-flights/

Singapore City and Beach Break. Photo / Supplied

SINGAPORE SHORES

A seven-night Singapore City and Beach Break is priced from $2769pp, twin-share and includes return Singapore Airlines fares from Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch. You'll stay for four nights at Village Hotel Bugis in Singapore, then three nights on nearby Sentosa Island at Oasia Resort Sentosa. Daily breakfasts are included, along with a SG$30 dining credit at Oasia Resort Sentosa and an EZ-link Transport Card each. Travel from Auckland between October 23 and December 3 or between January 30 and March 31. Travel from Wellington or Christchurch between February 13 and March 31.

Contact: House of Travel, freephone 0800 713 715 or check out hot.co.nz/singapore

Great Barrier Reef's boutique Orpheus Island Lodge. Photo / Supplied

BOUTIQUE REEF ACCOMMODATION

A three-night escape to the Great Barrier Reef's boutique Orpheus Island Lodge, staying in a South Room, and including daily breakfast, lunch and dinner, is priced from $4129pp. Also included are helicopter transfers to the five-star resort and daily experiences such as snorkelling, a sunset cruise, a guided hike, a cocktail class and wine-tasting, and a low-tide walk. There is unlimited use of the resort's water toys. Book by June 30. Travel between January 7 and 20, 23 and 26; January 29 and February 1; March 1 and 14, 18 and 31. Airfares from New Zealand and transfers to Townsville to meet the helicopter are additional.

Contact: Travel Associates, freephone 0800 951 655 or check out travel-associates.co.nz/accommodation/orpheus-island/orpheus-island-lodge-16059487

POTTING BY CHOPPER

The Potting Shed at Andersons Cove is not too far north of Auckland city life, but remote enough to feel like you've escaped to blissful relaxation. Here, a couple can spend two romantic nights curled up beside the fireplace after soaking in the garden hot tub, champagne glasses in hand, and having dined on three-course dinners each evening. Heletranz will ensure you get there, with a 30-minute scenic flight over the stretch of East Coast beaches north of Auckland. This package is available until October 31 and is priced from $6200pp for two nights' luxurious accommodation and return flights in an R44 helicopter. Flights in a Eurocopter for the two-night escape are priced from $6950pp.

Contact: Heletranz, (09) 415 3550 or check out heletranz.co.nz/product/the-potting-shed/