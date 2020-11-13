Planting trees in Christchurch and guilt free travel deals

Plant a bit of kindness on a trip to Godley Head Park. Photo / Unsplash, Stuart Brown

Top of the South Island

Kayak the sheltered Top of the South coastline from Kaiteriteri to Onetahuti, and walk the Abel Tasman National Park's spectacular beaches onatwo-night guided excursion. Packages start from $1789pp, twin-share, for bookings made throughout November, for travel between January 20 and 31 or throughout April 2021. Prices vary for other dates. Accommodation is at beachfront lodges and there's also a night's stay at the Rutherford Hotel in Nelson either side of your trip. Transfers are included.



Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or houseoftravel.co.nz

Make a difference in Christchurch

Make a tangible difference to the environment while exploring Christchurch by planting a native tree on the Port Hills. Mindful of wildfires which tore through the region three years ago, the organisers of a 10-day "Southern Spectacular" tour are helping their guests contribute to a flora regeneration project which aims to plant 10 million native trees. The tour has been discounted by almost $500. Prices start at $4010pp. The 10-day itinerary includes Dunedin, Te Anau, Queenstown, Franz Josef and Punakaiki, a Tranz-Alpine train ride and a Milford Sound cruise.



Contact: your travel agent or Trafalgar, 0800 484 333 or trafalgar.com

Footage of Golden Bay, Totaranui. On the Abel Tasman Coast Track, one of New Zealand's Great Walks, you can see an amazing array of wildlife including wekas, fantails and seal pups!

Edwardian elegance in Hawke's Bay

Three nights' accommodation in a boutique bed and breakfast bedroom with its own en-suite and private verandah, complimentary wine and gourmet breakfasts made with locally sourced foods are on offer in the elegant Hawthorne House in Hawke's Bay. Nestled in pretty gardens in Hastings, this historic Edwardian villa houses an extensive art collection — much of it in bedrooms for guests to enjoy. Three-night stays for two people are discounted to the cost of two nights and range from $900 to $1050.

Contact: hosts Paul and Peter at Hawthorne House, (06) 878 0035, stay@hawthorne.co.nz or book online using the promo code HH342 at hawthorne.co.nz

A perfect landing in Northland

Wine and food enthusiasts can book a two-night, three-day stay at The Landing in the Bay of Islands from Friday, November 20 to Sunday, November 22 from $2500pp. Set on a spectacular 1000-acre coastal estate, The Landing is hosting a Vineyard Weekend with the Winemakers.

Experts will take guests on a tour of the terroir of the hillside vineyard and hold guided wine tastings, accompanied by local cuisine.

Contact: Quay Travel, (09) 477 0212 or info@quaytravel.co.nz or quaytravel.co.nz/specials/the-landing-bay-of-islands

Riding the Trail in Otago

If you've always dreamed of riding the Otago Rail Trail, you can book a three-night package which even includes a top-notch bicycle, rather than bringing your own. Available between November 27 and May 28 next year, the itinerary leads you through small and historic gold-mining towns such as Alexandra, Omakau, Wedderburn and Hyde, over open plains and alongside pretty waterways. Priced from $1270pp, with a knowledgeable guide and a minivan to transport your belongings.







Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 24 35 44 orflightcentre.co.nz/product/13387240

For more New Zealand travel ideas and inspiration, go to newzealand.com