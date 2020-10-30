Explore Cabot Lodge's 800ha in Travel Deals of the Week

The lap of luxury on the shores of Lake Manapouri: Cabot Lodge. Photo / Supplied

All the trimmings on Lake Manapouri

Amid the 800ha Cathedral Peaks Sheep Station on the edge of Fiordland National Park and overlooking Lake Manapouri, the luxurious Cabot Lodge is a two-hour scenic drive from Queenstown or Invercargill airports. Holiday packages for families or small groups of friends, and packages exclusively for women, are discounted for stays taken by April 30 next year. A three-night family retreat provides exclusive use of Cabot Lodge for up to five people and costs $8000. The package includes cocktails and canapes, multi-course dinners, cooked breakfasts, a scenic cruise in Milford Sound, activities on the farm and the choice of hiking the Kepler Track and picnicking on the shores of Lake Manapouri or joining a Te Anau Glow worm Caves guided tour. Book directly with Cabot Lodge's owners to save an additional 10 per cent.

Contact: Breidi and Brad Alexander at Cabot Lodge, 027 601 8885 or enquiry@cabotlodge.co.nz or cabotlodge.co.nz

Glamping through Merlot country

Head to Hawke's Bay for lovely and luxurious glamping, where you'll be surrounded by mature trees and beautiful birdsong. Book a two-night stay (or longer) and receiveabottle of Hawke's Bay bubbles, free bike-hire and a free wine sampling with one of the local wineries. Meadowood Glamping is not far from Gimblett Gravels and Bridge Pa wine growing districts. Prices start at $150-a-night for one of the Lotus Belle tents — each one located in a private setting beneath the trees. There are a number of tent sizes to choose from and, asanod to the surrounding vineyards, they each have names such as Syrah, Merlot, Chardonnay and Pinot Gris. Book and stay by December 13.

Contact: Meadowood House, 021 044 133 or info@meadowoodhouse.co.nz or meadowoodhouse.co.nz

Glowing experiences in Southland

Cruise Milford Sound and explore the magical Te Anau Glow-worm Caves over two consecutive days — and you get to choose which of the adventures you go on first. Prices start at $119pp. A nature guide accompanies passengers on the two-hour cruise through the spectacular fiord. The glow-worm tour takes two hours and 15 minutes and is not suitable for infants. This combo deal is available for travel by November 30.

Contact: Real Journeys, 0800 656 501 or contact@realjourneys.co.nz or realjourneys.co.nz/en/experiences/milford-sound-cruise-and-glowwormcave-combo

Piha's West Coast Delights

Explore Piha's best-known spots at a leisurely pace, discover the Piha waterfalls, nature walks and hiking trails and meander along the stunning black-sand beaches—a Piha Paradise Full Day Adventure is fully guided and ensures you really get to know this much-revered west coast settlement and its surrounds. Walking along the top of a mountain range and through beautiful rainforest is also on the seven-hour itinerary.

Priced at $60pp, the tour begins with a return pick-up in Auckland City and ends at 6pm.

Contact: Mike at Trippy West Auckland Adventures, 021-287 4779 book@trippy.co.nz or trippy.co.nz

Breeze through Lake Taupō

New Zealand's only electrically-powered yacht takes Lake Taupō visitors cruising for 2.5 hours every day — a peaceful sailing adventure, free of fumes and a rumbling engine. Cruise fares are discounted by 20 per cent until December 5. Sail Barbary Eco Sailing is offering their "cheeky-midweeky" day-cruise deals online. Simply type in the discount code ECO20 when making your booking.



Contact: Sail Barbary, freephone 0800 326 7245 or book, using the discount code, at sailbarbary.com/book-now

For more New Zealand travel ideas and inspiration, go to newzealand.com