Peak views of Tasman Bay and New Zealand's best travel deals

Peak Review Retreat looks out to Pepin Island in Nelson Tasman. Photo / Peak View Retreat

FIVE-STAR ESCAPE

Peak View Retreat is the perfect wilderness escape location for two couples to share, less than an hour's drive from Nelson towards Marlborough. Set high on a mountain range, this luxurious five-star getaway is surrounded by 88ha of native bush and offers incredible views across Cable Bay to Pepin Island and Tasman Bay. A variety of getaway options include a five-night package, priced from $2875pp, with adventures such as heli-touring over the Marlborough Sounds, visits to a pearl farm and Cloudy Bay Vineyard, a fascinating day's archery in the forest, and a day's sailing.

Contact: Peak Review Retreat, 022 631 2749, hello@peakviewretreat.co.nz or peakviewretreat.com/en/2250840/packages

WINNING RESORTS

Fable Hotels and Resorts are three sumptuous and luxurious boutique hotels in Auckland, Christchurch and Dunedin that offer special packages for any situation, from romantic escapes to executive business trips. Launched a year ago, the hotels are New Zealand-owned and operated and this month won awards including best luxury hotel and best regional hotel in New Zealand. Rooms are priced from $350 per night and each hotel offers a variety of memorable services such as high teas, restaurant dining and, in the South Island Fable Hotels, conference facilities.

Contact: Fable in Auckland, Christchurch or Dunedin through the website, fablehotelsandresorts.com/offers

VIEWS WITHOUT THE PHEWS

A two-night stay in Clyde with a day's e-bike riding along the magnificent Lake Dunstan Trail is priced from $250pp for a minimum of four people. SheBikesHeBikes provides delightful accommodation, daily continental breakfasts and transfers to Cromwell, where you'll be left with your e-bikes to ride the spectacular Lake Dunstan Trail, alongside rivers and lakes all the way back to Clyde.

Contact: SheBikesHeBikes, (03) 447 3271 or 021 072 4572, bookings@shebikeshebikes.co.nz or shebikeshebikes.co.nz/deals

FLY IN TO ROMANTIC PRIVACY

Imagine being flown to a secluded beach paradise, then having your pilot fly away to ensure you have complete privacy for a romantic picnic with champagne. Rotorua's Volcanic Air Picnic Getaway will do exactly that for couples. It's a favourite for marriage proposals and anniversary celebrations, too. Alternatively, the excursion is ideal for summer swimming in Lake Rotoiti. All flights depart from Rotorua City Lakefront, and you're left to enjoy Lake Rotoiti for around 90 minutes. Fares are $289 per adult and $217, per child (aged2to 11). Your return flight includes a little sight-seeing over Lake Rotorua, Mokoia Island and Lake Rotoiti, Rotorua city and Sulphur Bay.

Contact: Volcanic Air, Rotorua (07) 348 9984, info@volcanicair.co.nz or volcanicair.co.nz/floatplane-lakeside-picnic-getaway-package

THRILLS OFF ROAD & ON TRACK

If you're heading to Queenstown, book an exhilarating ride in Oxbow's Ultimate Off Roader — a custom-built, all-terrain, four-seat vehicle that just about "goes everywhere". After your memorable off-roading experience, the driver's seat of a German-built Rimo kart, capable of speeds of up to 50km/h, awaits you at Highlands. Here, you can challenge your friends and family to who can complete the fastest lap on a purpose built go-kart track.

Contact: Oxbow Adventure Co, along the Gibbston Highway near Queenstown, 0508469269, info@oxbow.co.nz or oxbow.co.nz/oxbowhighlandscombo