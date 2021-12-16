Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Travel

Open a box of Continental mysteries taking Europe's lesser-known roads

7 minutes to read
Thomas Bywater
By
Thomas Bywater

Thomas Bywater is a writer and digital producer for Herald Travel

It's a place people return from with a taste for chilled Beaujolais, a fresh appreciation for fresco paintings and the odd bon mot that will be dropped into conversation as frequently as they mention "that

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.