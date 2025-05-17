Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

Papa Turtle: Popular Cook Islands tour owner Tuhe Piho accused of putting lives at risk

Varsha Anjali
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
12 mins to read

Tuhe Piho says he is "deeply apologetic" for what happened to Christchurch woman Emily Yu. Photo / Facebook

Tuhe Piho says he is "deeply apologetic" for what happened to Christchurch woman Emily Yu. Photo / Facebook

A Herald investigation has found allegations of unsafe practices against a Rarotongan turtle tour operator. Police and members of the tourism sector say the Cook Islands does not have effective laws or regulations to hold unsafe tour operators accountable, writes Varsha Anjali.

When Emily Yu bought coconut water at a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Travel

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel

One pass, ten snowy adventures