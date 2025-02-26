“This motion of no confidence has been built on misinformation.”

The self-governing Cook Islands, a country of 17,000 people, has a “free association” relationship with New Zealand, which provides budgetary assistance as well as helping on foreign affairs and defence.

Its people hold New Zealand citizenship.

New Zealand has alleged a lack of consultation and transparency from the Cook Islands Government over the five-year “action plan” for a comprehensive strategic partnership that was signed with Premier Li Qiang.

Brown said his Government had consulted “for months” with Wellington about the agreement.

“But the messaging that goes out is that we never consult.”

The Cook Islands had also given assurances that the passport proposal – meant as a “symbolic passport of identity”, not a travel document – was now “a dead matter”, he said.

But Wellington, “through its New Zealand media”, had still repeatedly made clear it was unhappy with “how we are expressing our self-determination”.

“It becomes very clear this is not about consultation. This is about control,” Brown said.

“We never once talked to the New Zealand Government about cutting our ties with New Zealand, but the message that our people received is that we are cutting our ties with New Zealand.”

The Cook Islands' leader took a shot at New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters for urging a “reset” in ties in a speech last week, citing “challenges in the government-to-government relationship”.

“He has made this announcement without talking to me or any of our officials at all,” Brown said.

“We are being spoken to, rather than spoken with, on a matter as important and fundamental as our free association relationship.”

A spokesperson for New Zealand’s Foreign Minister said members of the Cook Islands Parliament had the absolute right of free speech.

“Accordingly, we have no further comment to make.”

— Agence France-Presse



