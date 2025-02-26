Cook Islands Crisis: Mark Brown writes to Christopher Luxon

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister said, “[we] don’t think it’s helpful to offer a running commentary on all of the two governments’ communications”.
“That said, we can confirm we have received a letter from PM Brown which will be responded to in due course.”
A source with knowledge of the letter said that it requested talks between the two countries, potentially at a leader-to-leader level.
The Prime Minister’s office would not confirm this. The Cook Island’s High Commission in Wellington was approached for comment.
Concerns over China’s growing power in the Pacific deepened last week when news emerged of a flotilla of Chinese warships off the coast of Australia.
The warships conducted live firing drills in international waters. Though legal, the exercise frustrated the New Zealand Government which was only given “a couple of hours notice”, according to Defence Minister Judith Collins.
The Government would have preferred 12 to 24 hours’ notice.
The warships entered Australia’s Exclusive Economic Zone this week and are moving west.
The New Zealand Navy said it would be continuing to monitor the ships in “close co-ordination with the Australian Defence Force” using the Anzac-class frigate HMNZS Te Kaha and maritime sustainment vessel HMNZS Aotearoa.
Yesterday, the New Zealand Defence Force said the ships were 218 nautical miles east of Hobart, Tasmania. They were previously off the coast of Sydney.
