Cook Islands Crisis: Mark Brown writes to Christopher Luxon

Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown. Photo / via video

The Prime Minister of the Cook Islands, Mark Brown, has written to Prime Minister Christopher Luxon as the crisis in the region deepens.

There has been tension between Brown and the New Zealand Government over his decision to travel to Beijing and sign a series of agreements with China this month.

The New Zealand Government believes Brown’s lack of consultation on what is in these agreements breaches the consultation provisions of the 2001 joint centenary declaration between the Cooks and New Zealand.

That agreement obliges the two governments to consult on security matters although there is ambiguity about the level of consultation envisaged by the agreement.

Luxon’s office confirmed that a letter from Brown had been received, but it would not divulge details of what it said.