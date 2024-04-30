The disorderly tourist had arrived on the Cook Islands as part of a larger party. Photo / Rafael Ben-Ari, 123RF

The disorderly tourist had arrived on the Cook Islands as part of a larger party. Photo / Rafael Ben-Ari, 123RF

A disorderly tourist spent 48 hours in jail after she arrived drunk at Rarotonga International Airport and resisted police.

Irene Joy Edwards appeared in Cook Islands Criminal Court last Wednesday, for offences recorded on April 16 when she arrived disorderly on an international flight.

The tourist reportedly resisted arrest when challenged over her aggressive and verbally abusive behaviour in the international arrivals hall.

Edwards spent 48 hours in prison before being ordered to avoid alcohol while on bail in the Cook Islands.

The tourist was ordered to surrender her passport and given conditions that she was not to purchase alcohol or enter liqueur-licenced premises, according to Cook Islands News.

The police prosecutor did not object to bail.

Edwards was visiting the island as part of a large group of tourists.

At last Wednesday’s hearing, charges of drunk behaviour and obscene language in public were dismissed without conviction.

On the suggestion of Edwards’ defence counsel Mark Short, her 48 hour stay in prison was deemed punishment enough, given that there was no damage or injury done by her client.

“Spending time in prison is punishment enough for her,” Short said.

The tourist claimed her outburst was an error of judgement and she had underestimated the impact of drinking at high altitude.

JP John Whitta agreed to dismiss two of the charges as they were “very much out of character” after reviewing Edwards’ plea as a first-time offender and her letter of apology to the court.

She was ordered to pay court costs of $150 and her passport was returned last week.