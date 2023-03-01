Pacific Islands travel: The best family-friendly resorts

At Fiji's Nanuku Resort, kids can get involved in the fire lighting ceremonies, warrior drumming lessons, and sandcastle-building competitions. Photo / Supplied

Resorts in the Pacific typically rely on marketing images of couples, hand-in-hand and in love, wandering alone down the beach for good reason — there’s just something about wide stretches of soft white sand and pristine turquoise waters that screams “romance”.

The good news? You don’t have to sacrifice your family holiday to get some alone time. We’ve hand-picked six of the best resorts in the Pacific Islands guaranteed to help you create fun family memories — all the while providing opportunities for you to reconnect as a couple.

Outrigger Resorts: Waikiki Beach, Hawaii

Sometimes called “The Gathering Place”, Hawaii’s third-largest island, Oahu, is the perfect place for families to do just that. Located on the famed surf shores of Waikiki, Outrigger Resorts has been synonymous with Hawaiian hospitality for more than 75 years — but that doesn’t mean it’s trapped in time. It recently underwent a US$80 million refurbishment, which includes a refresh of its Coral Kids’ Club, and the addition of the new A’o Cultural Centre. Unveiled in 2022, the cultural centre is where local guides teach guests to dance the hula, learn to make a lei or play the ukulele — which is bound to result in lots of laughs. The kid-friendly activities don’t end within the resort’s parameters, though. You can tour the nearby Dole Pineapple plantation by train, learn to surf with local legends or amble to Outrigger’s sister property — the Waikiki Beachcomber — where your whole family can enjoy a “Dive-in Movie” beside the pool.

At Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort in Oahu, Hawaii, kids - and adults - can learn how to hula. Photo / Supplied

Nanuku Resort, Pacific Harbour, Fiji

Bringing your kids on holiday doesn’t mean having to forgo the little luxuries — or even the big ones. Nanuku Resort, a member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World, is one of the few luxury Fijian resorts that welcomes children. No, scratch that. It doesn’t just welcome children — it beacons them wholeheartedly with a range of activities and amenities exclusively for them. Children under 6 are cared for by nannies, while those aged 6 to 12 can be assigned “dedicated buddies” during their stay to accompany them on activities. As a family, you can spend time digging in the nearby mangroves for crabs, going on water safaris, or snorkelling — but only if you manage to pry your kids away from the Lailai Children’s Club, where daily activities range from warrior drumming lessons to sandcastle-building competitions.

The Rarotongan, Cook Islands

There’s a reason why The Rarotongan regularly finds itself ranked on the list of the best family resorts in the Pacific. And it’s not just because kids stay free — the beachfront resort is also perennially popular because it’s geared toward families. Room options include interconnecting suites with up to four rooms, making it an ideal getaway for intergenerational families, or couples vacationing together with their kids. Amenities include the Moko Kids Club, Little Dolphins Mini Waterpark (with its tipping buckets and waterslides) and even a dedicated zone for teens. There are also plenty of opportunities for bonding in the crystal-clear waters, including feeding fish from the water’s edge, or admiring them as you snorkel above.

Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives

Of all the places on this list, it’s hard to talk about the Maldives without conjuring up images of a romantic holiday. But at the Centara Grand Island Resort and Spa, romance for two is still possible, even with your kids in tow. Imagine this: You’re enjoying a massage or just soaking in the view from your over-water villa, while your kids are off revelling in the activities at one of the two dedicated spaces for the under-18 set: The Camp Safari Kids’ Club offers daily supervised programming, with babysitting services for toddlers also available. Meanwhile, the E-Zone for teenagers has two pool tables and a snooker table, table soccer, an air hockey table, table tennis, and even a PlayStation. Centara’s Grand Island “Family Getaway” package also includes plenty of activities for the whole family, including a private picnic at a location of your choice; a complimentary spa treatment for two adults and two children; and a semi-submarine excursion for the whole family. And, as always, kids under 12 eat for free.

Castaway Island, Fiji

This four-star hideaway in Fiji’s Mamanuca island group regularly claims its rightful place on the list of best resorts for families of all sizes. While you head to the adults-only pool, you can rest assured your kids are having the best time at the Castaway Kids Club, where they’ll learn Fijian arts and crafts, and play games. (Coconut bowling anyone?) Castaway Island is also unique in that it offers evening adventures and programmes for little ones—like night-time nature walks and bonfires—making date night a very real possibility. There’s also a daily programme for teens, where they can learn to snorkel, play touch footy on the beach, or take part in an underwater treasure hunt. And for families that like to play together, the family beach bure has two king beds and six singles, with ocean views.

Castaway Island, a four-star hideaway in Fiji's Mamanuca island group, regularly claims its rightful place on the list of best resorts for families of all sizes. Photo / Supplied For Travel - Feb 28

Holiday Inn Resort, Vanuatu

The Maldives doesn’t have a monopoly on overwater bungalows. You’ll also find them at the Holiday Inn Resort Vanuatu — located on the edges of Port Vila’s Erakor Lagoon — including one that’s dedicated specifically for families, and is specially equipped with board games, bean bags, sand toys, and even a PlayStation console. It won’t be long until the whole family is on island time, where you can spend the days lazing in the sun and playing in the water or taking advantage of the activities on offer. The hotel has the requisite kids’ club, an activities coordinator for teens, babysitting services, and a paddling pool with a mushroom waterfall and tipping bucket. Best of all, it’s an affordable choice, with its “kids eat and stay free” programme.

The Maldives and Tahiti aren't the only places you can book an overwater bungalow for your family - Vanuatu's Holiday Inn Resort has them too. Photo / Supplied For Travel - Feb 28







