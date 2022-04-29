Summer may have ended just over a month ago but it only takes a few chilly autumn days to get one dreaming of a tropical escape.

Fortunately, this year Kiwi travellers have many more choices when it comes to a winter getaway, and are clearly hungry for it.

Already, New Zealand bookings to Fiji outpace Australia and America.

If the chilly air has you considering an overseas trip, here are some of the islands fully-vaccinated Kiwis can visit without quarantine.

Fiji

Entry requirements: From May 1, travellers will not need to take a pre-departure test. Those aged 16 and above must show proof of full vaccination.

Travellers aged 12 and over must also pre-book and pre-pay for a RAT test to be taken within 48 to 72 hours of arriving to Fiji and take out an approved travel insurance which includes Covid-19 cover.

Who flies there: Air New Zealand and Fiji Airways have regular flights to Nadi.

How much do flights cost: Currently, Air New Zealand's one way fares from Auckland to Nadi start at $445. Fiji Airways also flies from Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington for around $500.

Cook Islands

Entry requirements: All travellers must complete a Cook Islands Ministry of Health travel declaration no more than 96 hours before they depart for Rarotonga.

From May 1, several restrictions will change.

Tourists and permit holders aged 16 and under will not have to show evidence of vaccination, however those over 16 years must present an International Vaccination Certificate.

Pre-departure tests for international arrivals will no longer be required, including pre-departure testing for domestic travel to Aitutaki.

Who flies there: Air New Zealand current operates flights to Rarotonga. From June 2, Jetstar will restart its flights.

How much do flights cost: June one-way flights from Auckland with Air NZ currently start at $299, while Jetstar flights are around $210.

French Polynesia

Entry requirements: Travellers aged 12 and older must present a negative pre-departure test taken within 24 hours of departure, and proof of full vaccination.

If it has been more than 9 months since your second vaccination, you need a third dose (Pfizer / Moderna / Astrazeneca) taken at least 7 days before travelling to be considered fully vaccinated.

Arrivals do not need to take a Covid-19 test upon arrival.

Minors travelling with fully-vaccinated adults do not need to be fully vaccinated.

Non-vaccinated travellers older than 12 years can travel but additional applications and restrictions apply.

Who flies there: From May 5, Air Tahiti Nui will recommence weekly flights from Auckland to Papeete, Tahiti. This will increase to three times a week during the high season of July to August.

Air New Zealand plans to recommence flights in July.

How much do flights cost: In July, online one way direct fares from Auckland start at $428 for Air Tahiti Nui and $443 for Air New Zealand.

Vanuatu

When will it open: Vanuatu will reopen to international travellers on July 1.

Entry requirements: Visitors must be fully vaccinated and present a negative pre-departure test before departure. A pre-departure health clearance and arrival testing will also be mandatory. More information is expected to come.

Who flies there: Air Vanuatu will resume twice-weekly flights from Auckland to Port Vila once the borders open in July.

How much do flights cost: Online one-way air fares start at $360 with Air Vanuatu.

New Caledonia

Entry requirements: All travellers must present a "declaration on honour" at boarding and take a pre-departure RAT test 48 hours or a PCR test 72 hours before travel.

Travellers over 12 years old must be fully vaccinated to visit without quarantining or self-isolating on arrival. After landing, you must take a RAT test 48 hours after arrival. These can be done at a pharmacy for free when you present your airline ticket.

Younger travellers do not need to be fully vaccinated to visit, nor do they need to do an arrival test.

Who flies there: From May 8, New Caledonian carrier Aircalin will begin flights from Auckland to Noumea. It will also fly from Christchurch to Noumea via Sydney.

Air New Zealand restarts service in July.

How much do flights cost:In July, online one-way tickets from Auckland to Noumea start at $330 with Air New Zealand and $359 with Aircalin.

Hawaii

Entry requirements: All travellers must be fully vaccinated. All travellers aged 2 years and older must present proof of a negative Covid-19 test taken within one day of departure to Hawaii.

Passengers also need to sign two CDC attestations regarding their negative test result and full vaccination status.

Who flies there: Direct services from to Honolulu will restart in July with Air New Zealand and Hawaiian Airlines.

How much do flights cost: A direct Auckland to Honolulu flight in July, one way, currently starts at $499 with Hawaiian Airlines and $651 with Air New Zealand.

Travel regulations and restrictions are constantly subject to change. For the latest up-to-date information, check airline and official government websites directly.