A city break doesn't have to mean overseas - there's plenty to see and do in Aotearoa's main centres, writes Jessica Wynne Lockhart

With many events returning for the first time in two years, this spring and early summer festival season is shaping up to be one like never before. From cultural celebrations and arts shows, to sports and agricultural competitions, New Zealand's cities are once again playing host to both annual favourites and innovative new events. Here are 15 worth travelling for.

World of WearableArt Awards Show

Sept 29 – Oct 16, TSB Arena, Wellington

After a two-year hiatus, New Zealand's single largest theatrical event is back on the stage. Over 14 nights, models will walk the runways in creations by international artists and costume designers, including entries into this year's special themes: "Gold", "Mars & Beyond" and "Bizarre Bra". Tickets start from $50. worldofwearableart.com

Days of Ice

Sept 29 – Oct 9, Christchurch

As one of only five Antarctic Gateway cities in the world, Christchurch is celebrating the opening of the Antarctic summer science season with this truly unique 11-day festival. You can learn from an aurora expert, take a virtual reality tour of Sir Edmund Hillary's 1950s Antarctic hut or head to the main event at the Arts Centre on October 1, which is when kids can pet huskies and try polar icecream.

christchurchnz.com/explore/whats-on/days-of-ice

Whangārei Fringe Festival

Sept 30 – Oct 26, various venues, Whangārei

Dedicated to celebrating everything weird and wonderful, the multi-disciplinary Fringe Festival takes over the streets of Whangārei in October. Held over two weeks, there are dozens of free or low-cost plays, cabarets, buskers, and circus acts to check out. Not to be missed are the annual Quarry Ceramic Awards; award-winning comedian Ryan McGhee as "The Scottish Kiwi"; and the Imaginarium, an installation that turns onlookers into voyeurs. whangareifringe.co.nz

STEMFest

Oct 2, Tauranga CBD

The first event of its kind in New Zealand, STEMFest is Aotearoa's largest science, technology, engineering, and mathematics festival. The free family-friendly event sees more than 50 exhibitors line Durham St to share information in a fun way. Little kids will love creating giant bubbles and driving robots, while attendees of all ages can learn more about geology, 3D printing, and electric vehicles. taurangastemfestival.co.nz

Auckland Diwali Festival

Oct 8 – 9, Aotea Square and Queen St, Auckland

Signifying the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil and the renewal of life, the annual Festival of Lights is once again lighting up Auckland. Over this November weekend, thousands of performers and spectators will gather to brighten up the streets and showcase the city's diverse Indian communities. The event — which includes live music, market stalls and a fireworks finale — is free to attend. aucklandnz.com/cultivate/diwali

Whanganui Heritage Month

Oct 8 – 30, various locations, Whanganui

For those longing for bygone days, there's no need for a time machine. Whanganui's Heritage Month celebrates everything classic and cherished, with events like high teas, historic walking tours, and even the first-ever heritage parade and park-up including horse-drawn carriages and vintage cars. Most of the month's events cost between $10 and $20, but one worth splurging for is getting your portrait taken using the same photographic wet plate process that was pioneered in the 1850s. whanganuiheritagetrust.org.nz/whanganui-heritage-month

Dunedin Arts Festival

Oct 12 – 24, various locations, Dunedin

The 12th annual Dunedin Arts Festival brings together local and international artists, dancers, graffiti artists and thinkers. Highlights include Rebel, a live circus rock tribute to the late David Bowie (tickets from $43); a performance by acclaimed Canadian musician Frazey Ford (from $38); and festival-within-a-festival, the Ōtepoti Hip-Hop Hustle. dunedinartsfestival.co.nz

Nelson Arts Festival

Oct 20 – 30, various locations, Nelson

In 1968, Aotearoa-born composer Annea Lockwood set fire to an upright piano on the banks of the River Thames in London. And in 2022, she'll return to a secret location in the Nelson region to recreate the act. Her performance is just one of the dozens in this year's Nelson Arts Festival, which also includes exhibitions, talks, and the all-new sculpture display at the Brook Waimārama Sanctuary. nelsonartsfestival.nz

Taranaki Garden Festival & Taranaki Fringe Gardens Festival

Oct 28 – Nov 6, various locations, New Plymouth

Considered one of the country's biggest celebrations of spring, the stars of this 10-day festival are the Taranaki region's 40-plus gardens. Events include tours, gin tastings, and Japanese tea ceremonies. But for something entirely different, there's also the concurrent Fringe Garden Festival, which puts you in the backyards of local green thumbs for just $2 per garden. gardenfestnz.co.nz, taranakigardens.co.nz

The New Zealand Agricultural Show

Nov 9 – 11, Canterbury Agricultural Park, Christchurch

Canterbury is home to the country's oldest and largest A&P Association, which is just part of what makes "the show" such a special celebration of the region's agricultural heritage. There are 2,400 competitions in a range of disciplines — from flower arranging, to barbecuing, to sheep shearing — but our favourite is probably the gumboot throwing contest, with cash prizes up for grabs. Demonstrations, live music, and vendors round out the weekend. theshow.co.nz

F.A.W.C! Food and Wine Classic

Nov 4 – 13, various locations, Napier and surrounds

In a region as bountiful as Hawke's Bay, it only makes sense that there needs to be both a winter and a summer edition of its iconic food event. Bring your stretchy pants, because you're going to need them for events like Smith & Sheth's Chardonnay masterclass, the Hands Down Tortilla Factor's carpark taco party, and Wallingford Homestead's seven-course degustation with wine pairings. fawc.co.nz

Crankworx Rotorua

Nov 5 – 13, Skyline Rotorua

There's no better place for the world's largest mountain biking festival than in its (arguable) NZ epicentre: Rotorua. In addition to watching pro athletes go head-to-head in downhill, jump and trick events, there's an expo and demo area, coaching for kids, a photo competition, and the crowning of a Crankworx king and queen. Passes start at $70 for adults and $39 for children aged five to 14. crankworx.com/festival/rotorua/

Queenstown Writers Festival

Nov 12 – 13, Te Atamira, Queenstown

Hosted within Queenstown's new multi-purpose, community-oriented arts and culture space in Remarkables Park Town Centre, this literary long weekend celebrates the written word with talks, book launches, performances, and poetry jams. Workshops include playwriting with award-winning playwright Whiti Hereaka, while investigative journalist Stephen Davis will deliver a presentation on how to fight misinformation. qtwritersfestival.nz

Woof Fest

Nov 12, Trustpower Baypark, Mount Maunganui

With the growth in dog-friendly accommodation, there's no better excuse for a road trip than New Zealand's first festival for doggos and their hoomans. The organisers have a background in coordinating some of the country's biggest music festivals, so we have no doubt this will be a paw-fect Saturday out, with performances by stunt dogs, an adventure playground, a marketplace, and a designated kids' zone. Tickets are $33 for adults, $22 for kids and free for four-legged friends. wooffest.co.nz

New Zealand Blues and BBQ Festival

Nov 25 – 27, Village Green, Rotorua

Rotorua's Blues Fest is a mainstay of the spring events scene, but this year, it's fired up a notch with the new barbecue competition. In addition to performances from Kiwi and Australian musicians, there will be lots for families as well, including music classes, local junior DJs and even a kids' barbecue competition. bluesandbbq.co.nz

Fieldays

Nov 30 – Dec 3, Mystery Creek Events Centre, Hamilton

This is it: The Southern Hemisphere's largest agricultural event. A&P shows don't get any better (or bigger) than Hamilton's multi-day event, which attracts over 100,000 people and thousands of exhibitors every year. This year is shaping up to be the biggest one yet, with plenty of demonstrations and even more competition, including the tractor pull event. Tickets start from $15 for kids and $30 for adults. fieldays.co.nz

Rhythm and Vines

Dec 29 – 31, Waohika Estate, Gisborne

The summer music festival season is nearly upon us—and soon, the new year will be, too. Rhythm and Vines in Gisborne is the first to welcome in the light of 2023, with major international musical acts like Bonobo, Ladyhawke and Spacey Jane capping off the end of 2022. Festival and camping packages start from $475 plus fees for the full weekend. rhythmandvines.co.nz