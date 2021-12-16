NZ summer travel: Five new things to do in Palmerston North & Manawatū

For a good old fashioned bite and pint, check out Apitī Tavern and Eatery. Photo / ManawatuNZ

Cruise through the Pohangina Valley terraces on the Manawatū Cycleway. Photo / ManatwatuNZ

1. Manawatū Cycleway Transfers, Mangaweka

The Manawatū Cycleway is one of the NZ Cycle Trails' Heartland Rides, a 115km, grade 2-3 route over sealed roads between Mangaweka and Palmerston North. It's a ripper: some of our best scenery from Mangaweka's soaring white mudstone cliffs, the dramatic Ruahine Ranges and the lush green farmland along the Pohangina Valley terraces, from rural Manawatū into the city. More than 80 per cent is on quiet, back-country roads, with quirky and quaint country cafes and pubs, galleries, gardens, swimming holes, glow-worm caves, picnic areas and camping spots. To make bike life easier, Awastone now offers a shuttle to take riders and bikes from Palmerston North to Mangaweka.

2. Manawatū Blokart Club, Sanson

What's a blokart? Basically a few bits of pipe with three wheels, a mast and a sail, about 2m long and 1.5m wide, you could call it a land yacht or a wind-powered go-kart that can be "sailed" by anyone from 8 to 80. Be aware they can reach 95km/h on a sandy beach or – in the case of Manawatū's club, a purpose-built track at Sanson Domain on State Highway 1 south of Palmerston North. It's an easy, fun, adrenalin-filled activity for all ages and abilities, the club will hire blokarts by the half-hour or hour and provide lessons. Fun for the whole whānau.

3. Āpiti Tavern and Eatery, Āpiti

Speaking of Kiwi blokes' arts, they've been known to argue for hours over the best barbecue recipes. It's not up for debate: you'll find the answer in a Manawatū country village at the foot of the Ruahine Ranges. The Āpiti Tavern and Eatery's new owners are Jon James, who's won several national awards as a pitmaster for low 'n' slow barbecue, and Grant Kitchen, who just happens to be president of the NZ Chefs Association. The historic pub has been on the site since 1896, the owners and their staff are committed to their community and, in return, the locals give visitors the kind of welcome you'll find only in the country. Tip: smoked brisket burger and sticky date pudding, washed down with . . . whatever's on tap.

4. He Ara Kotahi Riverside Pathway, Palmerston North

With the new addition of e-scooters dotted around Palmerston North, take the chance to explore He Ara Kotahi Riverside Pathway on two wheels. Zip across the Instagram-worthy bridge and down to Urban Eels, a new tuna (eel) feeding platform on Turitea Stream where you can learn about the importance of tuna to te ao Māori. They're carnivorous, so be sure to pack a meaty snack to feed them. Continue along the 7.6km pathway between the city and Linton Military Camp, Massey University and Food HQ, for river views, through native bush and passing dairy farms, forests and historical pā sites.

5. Beaver and Bear, Palmerston North

Kiwis love international cuisine: Thai, Turkish, Indian, Italian, Chinese and . . . Canadian? Palmy's newest restaurant, Beaver and Bear, offers authentic Canadian pub fare including the famous/infamous (depending on your taste) poutine, chicken wings, great shareables and burgers.

