Step inside a Fantasy World landscape as part of a Wētā Workshop Unleashed experience.

Sylvia Richards is the Attraction Lead in Tourism at Wētā Workshop Unleashed. If you’ve ever wondered what goes on behind those doors, she’s here to reveal a little of the magic...

Wētā Workshop Unleashed is niche and unlike anything else on Tāmaki Makaurau’s tourism menu; taking guests “behind the curtain” of three film concepts and inviting them to get hands-on and creative. It is an imaginative tour, grounded in Wētā Workshop’s knowledge of moviemaking. Completely guided, our hosts bring a creative flair to the stories they share. It’s located in the heart of Auckland’s SkyCity precinct, making it convenient for anyone exploring the city.

Reviews praise our team who have a remarkable ability to leave lasting impressions, inspiring guests to unleash their own creativity. Our hosts’ passion and expertise shine through, making the tour all the more memorable. Guests are continually blown away by the wholly unique experience. There are unexpected elements and features that cannot be seen anywhere else in Aotearoa.

Discover a sci-fi Adventure at Wētā Workshop Unleashed in Auckland.

It’s an incredibly interactive experience, too. Guests can search through drawers of surprising oddities and play around with augmented reality. My favourite part is watching guests, both young and old, become inspired. We have a fantasy film set within Wētā Workshop Unleashed and it always surprises people how we have fit whole realms into SkyCity precinct. When guiding tours, one of my favourite moments is turning around to witness our guests’ first reactions when they see the castle bigature; it’s a captivating blend of wonder and awe. It is a privilege to bring imaginative worlds to life.

Guests are encouraged to get hands-on and creative at Wētā Workshop Unleashed.

There is something for everyone to enjoy here; the young and the young-at-heart. Wētā Workshop Unleashed is immersive. When you step inside, you’re transported into the world of movies and special effects. It’s not just looking at cool stuff from a distance – you get to be a part of it. Pull apart monsters, watch yourself get made over digitally; sculpt, draw and more.

Unleashed is also a learning experience; guests discover the secrets of movie-making, from sculptures to animatronics. It’s a chance for everyone to learn about art, design, and all the cool techniques that go into film-making.

Scream through a horror film at Auckland's inner city Wētā Workshop Unleashed.

Something new and exciting is that our animatronic security guard, Jeff the troll, has learned Mandarin. Guests can scan a QR code and follow our 90-minute tour in Mandarin, Japanese and English. We are excited to expand this to other languages in due course, as well as parts of the physical tour being transformed into multilingual opportunities.

