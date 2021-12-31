NZ Herald launches search for best of summer - here's how to vote

Best of Summer: Your chance to vote for classic Kiwi favourites in our nationwide campaign. Video / Jed Bradley / Annaleise Shortland

Best of Summer: Your chance to vote for classic Kiwi favourites in our nationwide campaign. Video / Jed Bradley / Annaleise Shortland

After the year we've all just had, we definitely deserve a great summer. Which is why today the Herald is launching our search for the Best of Summer... and we need your help.

The Herald's Best of Summer series will run through January and it starts with entries from Herald readers. We want you to nominate your favourites from around the country in five categories: Best campground, best fish and chip shop, best playground, best beach walk, and best ice cream or gelato shop. These are the things we believe make a classic Kiwi summer holiday – and things we know you'll be enjoying as you take some time out with the whānau this month, wherever that may be.

Whether it's a well-known local favourite, or an unsung hero, we want to know the spots around the country that you would recommend. Nominations can be for places in your home town or a favourite holiday destination – the only thing that matters is that you think they're the best of the best.

Getting your nominations in is easy – just scroll to the bottom of this page or go to nzherald.co.nz/bestof to find the simple entry form. There, you'll be able to nominate one contender for each category, as well as telling us a little bit about why you think they deserve to win. Send us a favourite photo of you and your whānau enjoying these great summer spots, and we'll profile some of your entries throughout the month.

Nominations are open until the end of Sunday, January 9. From there, your entries will be counted and the 10 most popular nominees in each of the five categories will be named as our finalists. You will then be able to vote for the ultimate winners.

Any campground, fish and chip shop, playground, beach walk and ice cream/gelato shop could make the final list, anywhere around the country, from the tip of Te Tai Tokerau Northland to the bottom of Rakiura Stewart Island. And as we enjoy a much-needed summer break, it's the perfect time to get some research in.

Go to nzherald.co.nz/bestof to submit your nominations.

Here's to the best summer, ever. We deserve it.