The Kiwi dancer rehearsing for a show in New York. Photo / supplied

Dancer Josie Archer will be performing with The New Zealand Dance Company for What They Said, on at Auckland's Rangatira, Q Theatre.

What are your strongest memories from the first overseas trip you ever took?

I have a really strong memory of going to the theme parks on the Gold Coast when I was about 9. I went with a friend, and we were obsessed with the Scooby Doo ride at Movieland.

Who has most inspired your travels?

I'm quite romantic so when I was young it was just the idea of travel and adventure. I was dreaming about the adult I would be. But all my travel has really ended up being about dance.

Archer exploring Brooklyn, New York. Photo / supplied

What is the greatest trip you've ever been on?

My partner Kosta and I spent a month in Seoul on a DIY artist residency in 2016. We worked in an underground studio built by a fellow artist and there was this crazy heat wave so we would work late into the night. We met amazing people and had some of those wild experiences where you think, 'surely not, is this happening right now? This should be in a movie.' I chose this trip because of how much I grew as a person, it's definitely an important marker in my life.

What is the destination that most surprised you – good or bad?

New York. In a good way. I've been twice. The first time for 10 days after an artist residency in San Francisco which was also amazing. The surprise was that NY is this place where dreams come true (yeah right) but somehow it actually happened. Kosta and I were doing a class and a choreographer I had met before was also there, so I went up and said hi to her. The next thing I knew we were working on her project. Fast forward a year and we're back there for 6 weeks living on the lower east side, ferrying to work every day on Governors Island. The whole experience was pure magic.

Performing at the SpaceVac artist space in Seoul. Photo / supplied

Where was your most memorable sunrise/sunset?

Sunsets on the west coast of the South Island. I've been lucky to see a few and they're amazing.

What do you miss most about home when you travel?

The people, and the crisp air. I've burst into the biggest grin getting off the plane back home in Ōtautahi.



Where is the one destination you must see in your lifetime?

Scotland. I'm Scottish on my mum's side and am really drawn to the environment there. Sadly, I don't handle really hot climates that well. I'm better in a wild, moody environment.

What's your favourite thing about travel?

I think travelling is revealing. You deal with yourself in a different way and because of that, you grow. And of course, there's the people you meet along the way. And the food. And the art!

See What They Said at Rangatira, Q Theatre from October 7-8, as part of the Tempo Dance Festival.