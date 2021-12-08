Norway ignores British pleas to replace Trafalgar Square Christmas tree

In previous years the Trafalgar Square tree has been a beautiful mark of the Christmas season. Photo / 123rf

Trafalgar Square's 2021 Christmas tree turned heads for all the wrong reasons last week and people weren't shy about sharing their thoughts on Twitter.

Gifted to the UK by Norway each year, this year's bedraggled conifer had many Brits tweeting about whether Norway was trying to send a message by sending such a terrible tree.

'Are we at war with Norway now?', asked one user. 'Interflora clearly forgot to include the little sachet of plant feed', wrote another.

The Christmas tree attempted to defend itself on Twitter.

I am the most famous tree though. Give me a day or two to get sorted. 🎄 — Trafalgar Tree (@TrafalgarsTree) November 30, 2021

However, its home country seems to have taken the social media savagery very seriously.

In fact, Oslo Council held a vote to decide whether they would upgrade the haggard tree to a newer, prettier model.

Unfortunately for the unhappy Brits, the current tree is here to stay after councillors voted against sending funds for a replacement tree.



The decision, which was made during a budgetary meeting on Wednesday was shared yesterday by Westminster City Council.

Higher powers in both the UK and Norway have taken a typically diplomatic response to the tree's criticism.

Lord Mayor of Westminster, Councillor Andrew Smith said they appreciated the tree, despite its questionable shape this year.



"As always, we are hugely grateful to the people of Norway for sending us this annual gift, which plays a vital role in making Westminster an even more beautiful place to visit at Christmas," he said.

"Its shape and size may change, but it's a perennial reminder of the friendship between two nations and the enduring bonds forged in adversity."

Meanwhile, Oslo's mayor Marianne Borgen, appreciated people's passion for the tree.

'I am pleased that people are passionate – it is a sign that Londoners care about the present we have sent them,' she said.