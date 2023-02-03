A global ranking has judged Sydney, Australia as more ‘Instagram-worthy’ than New Zealand’s entire North Island.

New Zealand’s entire North Island was bumped from a list of the ten most Instagram-worthy destinations by Sydney, according to a ranking by global travel site Big 7.

The annual study revealed 50 destinations that are the most visually alluring and popular on Instagram and TikTok.

Aotearoa’s North Island narrowly missed making the top 10 destinations and was placed 11th, while Sydney took 10th place.

From Milan to the Maldives, Big 7 said the destinations have “an abundance of opportunities for capturing stunning photographs and videos that are sure to impress your followers and inspire your next adventure”.

The list, which is in its fifth year, is created by calculating the number of hashtags and TikTok views per destination, then refined by Big 7′s editorial team. “The final results are ranked in order of their visual allure and popularity on social media,” according to the company.

New Zealand claimed first place in 2022. This year, the North Island came 11th and was described as a “top destination for Instagram enthusiasts”.

It has been hashtagged more than 21 million times on Instagram and 14.4 million times on TikTok according to Big 7, who said this indicated it was a “popular choice for those looking to capture stunning photographs and videos”.

Considering the North Island’s world-class beaches and stunning natural landscapes, this is no surprise.

Although, the island lost out on making the top 10 destinations thanks to Sydney, which not only has “some of the most beautiful beaches” but famous architectural landmarks and picturesque parks too.

As for what spots were deemed the most Instagram-worthy for 2023, Big 7 gave the gold medal to Milan in Italy.

With over 22 million Instagram hashtags and 97 billion TikTok views, the company said Milan was one of the most popular destinations on social media. This was likely owing to the iconic landmarks and fashionable neighbourhoods that make the perfect photo backdrops for visitors.

This was closely followed by London and Paris; both of which are infamous for their photogenic cityscapes.

Istanbul, New York and Nepal were ranked fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively, while Chicago, Bali, Sri Lanka, and Sydney rounded out the top 10.

Alongside the typical Insta-destinations like Hawaii, Greece, Tahiti and the Amalfi Coast were lesser-known spots like the capital cities of Tbilisi in Georgia and Warsaw in Poland. Wadi Rum in Jordan also made the list, as well as Kerry, Ireland and Masai Mara in Kenya.