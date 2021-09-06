No Time to Die on ultimate James Bond travel itinerary with seats at premiere

The 21-day trip is a cocktail of Aston Martins, dry martinis and high-stakes adventure. Photo / Supplied

A luxury travel itinerary has been given licence to thrill guests with a 21-day trip in the footsteps of cinema's most famous secret agent.

James Bond fans will be whisked through the most dramatic backdrops, from Norway to Malta and treated to a five-star, double 0 experience.

On a break-neck adventure through four countries, seven cities in three weeks, beginning with a seat at the premiere of the new Bond blockbuster in London. There's no time to die on an itinerary this tight.

Beginning on 27 September, in London's Rosewood Hotel, it's off across Europe for a cocktail of Aston Martins, high-stakes casinos and dry martinis. However the trip has an added twist of 'secret assignments' across the journey, to shake up expectations.

A final outing? Daniel Craig as James Bond. Photo / File

The ominously-named UberAlles travel group say they have created a "first-of-its-kind action-packed spy themed adventure," for Bond fans.

With a fleet of Aston Martins, Ferraris, Lamborghinis and Range Rovers to carry you through your missions - there will even be a chance to recreate some of the most famous stunts and scenes from the films.

Visit the Remote Norwegian archipelago in the footsteps of James Bond. Photo / Valdemaras, Unsplash

Speedboat down the Thames past the not-so inconspicuous Secret Intelligence Building at Vauxhall Cross and Tower Bridge, for a private and target practice.

Arriving at the London Premiere on day four you'll likely be a little travel addled, you'll be able to sharpen up for the black-tie event with the help of Pierce Brosnan's stylist Maureen Vivian.

After that it's off to Scotland and Edinburgh, home of the fictional Spy and the late 007 Sean Connery. From here you'll tour the early life of Ian Fleming's master spy, behind the wheel of a V8 Aston Martin Vantage.

Your chance to be James Bond: Daniel Craig as 007 in No Time to Die. Photo / Supplied

Then it's off through Glencoe and the West Coast for a drive through the scenery that inspired the film Skyfall. As guests of Loch Laggan castle in a 38,000-acre highlands estate where parts of the latest film No Time to Die were shot, wanna-be Bonds will be treated to a day of guns and gadgets on a helicopter tour.

On day 11 of the tour - Keep up Bond! - guests are flown to Trondheim in Norway and the dramatic Kristiansund for more top secret operations.



Staying in the Storfjord, in accommodation that would make for an adequate Bond Villain-esque layer, guests will be extracted for one final mission to Italy.

The Ghost town of Craco features in the latest Bond outing. Photo / Serna Repice, Unsplash

Highlights of the final stretch of the 00-Odyssey include a visit to the 'Ghost Town' of Craco, and adrenaline-fuelled trips through the Dolomites and along the 300 metre suspension bridge through the Apennines of Basilicata. Of course there are Ferraris! You'll have a chance to experience Italy's fastest race track in Milan, breaking speeds of 270kmph.

The ultimate destination is Lake Como, on a speedboat race to Villa del Balbianello.

Organiser Lindsay Boyd, whose favourite actor is the "rough and tumble" Daniel Craig says he is sorry to see that No Time to Die will be the actor's last outing as James Bond, but this is your chance to see yourself in his shoes.

Stay in Bond-villain-esque accommodation in Norway. Photo / Sara Kurig, Unsplash

If you fancy yourself as the next James (or Jemima) Bond, you'll probably have to break the bank at the Casino Royale to attend.

The MI6-inspired package holiday costs an eye-watering $132,850 pp. However for the price of "lifelong bragging rights" is very reasonable, says Boyd.

Organisers are certain Bond aficionados are likely to fork out for the itinerary that reads like a collection of once-in-a-lifetime experiences. After all, you only live twice, Mr Bond.

For more details, see 00-experience.com