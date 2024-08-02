Venice to limit tourist groups to a maximum of 25 people

Venice's tourist tax wasn't enough to keep tourists away. Photo / 123rf

Venice will limit the size of tourist parties to 25 people in the latest attempt to reduce the impact of crowds on the Italian lagoon city.

Local authorities from Thursday will also ban the use of loudspeakers by tourist guides in measures aimed at “protecting the peace of residents” and ensuring pedestrians can move around more freely.

Fines will range from 25-500 euros ($45-$908) for those who do not comply with these new measures, which were originally planned to take effect from June but were held over until the start of August.

The restrictions cover the city centre and also the islands of Murano, Burano and Torcello.

In April, Venice became the first city in the world to introduce a payment system for visitors in an experiment aimed at dissuading daytrippers from arriving during peak periods.