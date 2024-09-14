The latest place to eat and hang out in Christchurch

Rambler opened at Drifter Christchurch on September 12, and the punters are already raving about it. Created as a place for both travellers and locals to get lively, with dining, drinking and tunes seven days a week, Rambler is on Lichfield St in a venue that boasts huge industrial-style windows, a long L-shaped bar and a DJ booth. The drinks might be inviting alone, but foodies can expect great dishes, too. Maximus Perry from 5th Street Restaurant in Christchurch has been brought on board to curate a menu consisting of breakfast, all-day bites, and drinks, all of which make the most of Canterbury’s epic produce and producers. therambler.co.nz

Rambler at Drifter in Christchurch specializes in food and drinks for those who love to have a good time.

Wellness retreat with the ‘Body Whisperer’ at Lake Hāwea Station

Internationally recognised author, presenter and wellness expert Lauren Roxburgh, is coming to Lake Hāwea Station for a one-day wellness retreat. Dubbed the “Body Whisperer,” Roxburgh has worked with A-list clientele, from top professional athletes, doctors and celebrities, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Beckinsale, Michelle Williams and Le Bron James. On October 5, she will hold a one-day “Soil to Soul Retreat”, hosted at Lake Hāwea Station’s Lake House. Guests will learn one of Roxburgh’s embodiment flows that aims to synchronise the body, mind, emotions and soul. The event includes sound healing, a deep breathwork session, ice and sauna immersion and delicious locally-produced cuisine. lakehaweastation.com

Lake Hāwea Station. Photo / Supplied

A brand-new first-light show on K’gari

Illumina, a groundbreaking light show launching this month at Kingfisher Bay Resort on Queensland’s K’gari (formerly Fraser Island), promises an unforgettable experience. Created by light artist Bruce Ramus, the show will open on September 30 with “Return to Sky,” a stunning portrayal of the island’s origins, using light and sound to capture its essence. As the first of its kind in Australia, Illumina will become a permanent feature at this renowned eco-tourism resort, offering visitors a fresh way to explore K’gari’s natural beauty. With more than 1.8 million annual visitors already flocking to the region, this new attraction is expected to further boost tourism across the Fraser Coast and Queensland. illuminakgari.com.au

The Australian-first light show is happening in Kingfisher Bay Resort.

Learn from world-class boxers in Bali

Improving your fitness regime is a big challenge, but what better way to do so than by learning from the best. World-class UK boxers Darren Barker and Ryan Pickard are leading Como Uma Canggu’s 6-day Boxing Camp - an intensive training and rejuvenation programme in Canggu, Bali. Participants will learn boxing fundamentals, engage in diverse exercise techniques and immerse themselves in the serene beauty of Canggu. While mastering the essential skills for self-defence and overall fitness, trainees will also enjoy nutritious and delicious dishes from Como Shambhala Cuisine. After the sessions, guests will also get to unwind and cool down at the Como Shambhala Retreat wellness centre with massages and treatments designed to soothe muscles. The Boxing Camp for adults starts at NZ$5040 per person based on double or shared occupancy and from $6177 based on single occupancy. A children’s version called The Little Boxers Camp is also available. comohotels.com

World-class boxers Darren Barker and Ryan Pickard will train aspiring boxers in Canggu, Bali



