Backpacks would need to contain only the most compac items if they are to fit under an airplane seat, as under UltraBasic ticket terms. Photo / Getty Images

Get ready for ‘UltraBasic’ airfares, offering little more than a seat at the back of the plane and zero hand luggage.

Next time you travel economy and bemoan the limited seat space and meagre snack offerings, spare a thought for those travelling with Canadian budget airline WestJet, which has introduced its latest budget airfare, the “UltraBasic”.

In a bid to save travellers money and strip “no frills” air travel to its very bones, the new ticket category doesn’t include any carry-on luggage and automatically assigns passengers a seat at the back of the plane.

While the ticket is pitched as giving travellers “the choice to add certain extras like reserving a seat in advance or adding a checked bag” as detailed on the WestJet website, it does mean passengers purchasing the UltraBasic fare will only be able to take one small, personal item onboard - something that will fit under the seat in front.

According to The Mirror UK, WestJet customers will have the option “to purchase ‘Extended Comfort’, checked baggage or seat selection for additional fees”.

Other in-flight comforts such as food, beverages, entertainment and connectivity will also incur an additional charge.

If you’re travelling on an UltraBasic ticket, you’ll be expected to board last and there is no flexibility when it comes to changing your ticket. You cannot amend your booking or cancel it after 24 hours, even if you’re willing to pay a fee.

In other words, it’s cheap but it’s not flexible. It’s an incentive that may suit certain fliers.

According to the WestJet website, the UltraBasic option is “a cost-effective solution that strengthens WestJet’s ability to offer guests budget-friendly airfares to more destinations”. It applies to routes running both domestically in Canada and transborder flights.

With the cost of living at an all-time high and people increasingly feeling the pinch when it comes to airfares, the UltraBasic ticket allows travellers to chip off parts of the flight experience they deem unnecessary, for a reduced cost.

John Weatherill, WestJet group executive vice-president and chief commercial officer, said “With UltraBasic, guests can tailor a travel experience that meets their needs, without paying for additional services they don’t value.”

While UltraBasic is WestJet’s lowest-priced option and may prove irresistible to those who want to travel more within a tighter budget, passengers should be prepared for a very basic onboard experience, made worse if your neighbour has paid for the full kit and caboodle.

There is clear messaging throughout the booking process for passengers fearful they might get caught out by the airfare’s limitations. A WestJet spokesperson told The Mirror UK, “This messaging is intended to ensure that guests are informed and aware of the fare they are purchasing and the terms they agree to”.

And in case you rock up to the airport with a full 7kg cabin bag, they added, "Digital and printed boarding passes will also indicate no carry-on bags are permitted with UltraBasic fares."








