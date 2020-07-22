Public displays of affection on planes were always an uncomfortable thing to witness, but in the era of socially-distanced flying they are just plain weird.

An image of a couple exchanging a kiss through a face mask has surfaced on the Instagram page 'Passenger Shaming'.

While it is unclear from the photo whether the woman was also wearing a mask, the man had clearly not removed his face covering for the act. The bizarre image was shared to the Instagram feed, which documents embarrassing passenger behaviour with the hashtag "#maskmakeout".

The internet also had a lot to say about when PDA meets PPE.

"Safest way to make out," read one comment.

"Please tell me they were just posing for a photo and this isn't real," said another.

Passenger Shaming – a social media account with over 1.3 million followers – was created by a flight attendant to document the odd and sometimes repulsive behaviour experienced from air passengers.

Although Covid 19 and travel restrictions mean that fewer travellers are in the skies, that doesn't mean they are any better behaved.

If anything, the new 'social distancing' and hygiene measures have given scope to a whole new range of strange habits.

From passengers checking-in for flights in full polythene bags to "improvised" face coverings – the pictures appearing on the page have never been so "shameful".

Recently the site shared a photo of a "new travel mask" in which a woman on a Southwest Airlines flight appeared to be wearing a pair of knickers over her head. We hope they were clean.

Not everyone has adapted so readily or ingeniously to the demands of facial coverings on planes.

A photo recently went viral depicting a man, fast asleep in a MAGA hat who had repurposed a surgical mask as an eye-cover.

When it first appeared on the account of @lvnitup22, the picture found viral fame as unintended political satire.

However, the Passenger shaming website was quick to point out that the post was not politically motivated saying that, "this is only about a dude wearing a mask like a clown."

Last month a man was booted from an American Airlines plane (twice) after refusing to wear his mask properly, on political grounds.