Picnic in the peaks

If you've ever dreamed of dining atop a mountain, dream no more.

Indulge in the serenity of the Southern Alps with a private ski plane flight, including a glacier landing and a private picnic. Fly over the Main Divide to the West Coast and view the breathtaking landscape of the Fox and Franz Josef Glaciers, with a Tasman Glacier landing. Once you've had your fill of beauty from the air, the aircraft will land on one of the many glaciers and the pilot will set up a private picnic on the snow. After you've enjoyed the breathtaking views and food, you'll fly towards Aoraki/Mount Cook for a better view. Picnic amongst the peaks is a 90-minute experience including two glacier landings, nibbles, drinks and plenty of time for photography.

Choose between a ski plane (eight people) or helicopter(six people). The package is priced from $2490. For more information and to book, go to mtcookskiplanes.com/flights-and-tours/picnic-amongst-the-peaks



Devour luxury

Spoil your inner gourmand at The George Christchurch. As well as having views of picturesque Hagley Park and River Avon, the hotel is home to an award-winning restaurant, and with the inclusive 50 Bistro Gourmet Indulgence package, guests can enjoy a night in a luxurious executive room, a three-course Chef's Selection dinner, and a gourmet breakfast at 50 Bistro Restaurant. You'll also receive complimentary Wi-Fi, free carparking and a late check-out (subject to availability). The 50 Bistro Gourmet Indulgence package is priced from $467.

Visit thegeorge.com/special-offers/50-bistro-gourmetindulgence or call 03 379 4560 to book.



Live like a king

Visiting a vineyard's cellar door is all well and good, but what about staying next to one? Just 25 minutes from the centre of Queenstown, Kinross is a cellar door, bistro and boutique accommodation where you will be surrounded by nature and the magical world of wine. The team is offering a Gourmet Wine and Food Experience for two.

Spend two nights in a vineyard-view cottage room, tuck into a seasonal and locally crafted three-course dinner, and enjoy a cafe-style breakfast before learning all about the art of taking grape to glass on a complimentary hosted wine tasting with one of the vineyard's experts.

The Gourmet Wine & Food Experience is priced at $530. Book direct at kinross.nz or 0800 131101.



Wing it to Waiheke

Heletranz Helicopters is partnering with Mudbrick Vineyard & Restaurant for a chance to see Hauraki Gulf from the air, before settling in for a delicious meal and beautiful wines.

Enjoy a spectacular helicopter flight viewing the crater of Rangitoto Island and Motutapu Island before landing at Mudbrick. Enjoy a glass of Mudbrick Bubbles, a superb three-course a la carte lunch or dinner (entree, main and dessert with house-made bread, amuse-bouche and sorbet) and coffee or tea. Make your own way to Matiatia Wharf and cruise back to Auckland on a Fullers ferry. Alternatively, a complimentary vehicle transfer from Mudbrick Vineyard can take you to Reeves Airfield to meet the pilot for a helicopter flight back to Heletranz Heliport. Heli and ferry packages start from $395pp (for six people) and heli return flights start at $595pp.

Email info@heletranz.co.nz or call 09 405 3550 to book.



Ravenous in Rotorua

Treat the foodie in your life with something special. Regent of Rotorua's gourmet package makes it easy to eat, drink and be merry. Enjoy a night in a luxurious boutique suite; where a complimentary glass of Methode Champenoise and home-made cookies await you. Indulge your taste buds with a decadent five-course degustation dinner for two in the hotel's Regent Room — with matching wines. Enjoy a complimentary breakfast in The Regent Room before heading back to reality.

The Gourmet package is priced from $490. regentrotorua.co.nz/packages/the-gourmet or call 07 348 4079 to book.