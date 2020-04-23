Air New Zealand has revealed its revised global network, announcing it will not be resuming several key international routes after the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

Among the routes being cut will be the key service from Los Angeles Airport to Auckland NZ01 and the route between Auckland and Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The airline has also decided to postpone its launch of the highly anticipated direct Auckland to New York service, which was scheduled to begin on October 29 this year.

The Airline says the route will go ahead, but will commence only once the demand for international travel and restrictions permit.

The non-stop service to New York would be coming on line from late 2021 "at the earliest."

"It's deeply disappointing to be in this position. Our people have worked tenaciously over the years to build these markets and excitement was growing for our non-stop New York flight," said Nick Judd, the airline's chief of networks, strategy and alliances.

"However, the effects of COVID-19 continue to bite; we expect most countries to take a cautious approach to international travel in the next year and we have to be pragmatic.

Dissapointment: Chief Strategy, Networks and Alliances Officer Nick Judd. Photo / Dean Purcell

"Government travel restrictions will continue for some time and demand for our Los Angeles-London service is unlikely to recover before our planned exit in October. Argentina has been challenging before the pandemic and we don't expect this market to recover quickly."

The Auckland to Los Angeles route which will be discontinued was part of the London via LA route, which was suspended ahead of schedule after the airline brought forward the closure of its European crew bases.

The cancellation of the daily Buenos Aires and LA routes are part of a larger set of suspensions to the airline's international network, representing 95 per cent of services pre-Covid-19.

Air New Zealand's limited international network will be in place until the 30th June to keep essential travel links open and to carry cargo on key trade routes.

The airline said passengers affected by these changes will be contacted with options in coming days. Those who have booked flights via travel agents or third-party booking websites should contact them directly.

