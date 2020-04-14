Now he's not looking for love on The Bachelorette NZ, Logan Carr is back to his real life, working as a travel agent at Flight Centre Albany. He tells us why he can't wait to travel again and where he'll go when it's safe to get out there again ...

Looking at old travel pictures? Remembering that this time last year you were soaking up the sun in the South Pacific? I'm not sure about you but I sure am.

After spending these weeks inside, it's making me more and more excited to travel again and I can't wait to start exploring more of the world and our backyard here in New Zealand.

This time in lockdown has taught me to make the most of every opportunity I have to discover my passions and the stunning world around me.

When he can travel again, Logan Carr is longing to visit Hawaii, Japan, and to see more of New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

I can't wait to connect with different people and explore different cultures to keep me inspired by what I see and whom I meet.

It's got me daydreaming about the places I am yet to explore. The Northern Lights is No.1 on my list. The natural phenomena can be seen from several countries, including Canada and Iceland and there is nothing like it on Earth - a gradual green glow starts to rise on the horizon until suddenly, a nebula of light takes form. Splays of the aurora borealis dance across the sky and it's such a stunning, multi-dimensional phenomenon.

I had an epic trip to Japan planned but of course I couldn't go, so Japan's right up there on my list. The country is an enigma to me – a thoroughly modern society rooted in traditions and culture and handicrafts that date back thousands of years.

Next up for me are destinations that are easy to enjoy and take time out in the sunshine, like Hawaii. I've been before but this time I'd like to explore more of the outer islands for something new and exciting. From hikes, helicoptering over a volcano, swimming with manta rays to relaxing on the beach, there's something for everyone.

Logan Carr has a love of adventure and can't wait to explore the world again. Photo / Supplied

And last, but definitely not least, I can't wait to explore more of my own backyard. This lockdown has made me realise that I take my own country for granted but it offers so many great areas to check out. Heart-stopping, jaw-dropping, eyeball-popping travel experiences, New Zealand holidays are often an exercise in embracing the outdoors. We have some of the most spectacular scenery and best skiing in the world.

With all this time to reminisce on our last getaways, it's also a great time to start day dreaming of where to next.