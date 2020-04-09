The German airline Lufthansa bid a fond farewell to New Zealand today with a low pass over Auckland as its A380 left Aotearoa to take German citizens back home.

Aucklanders were treated to the rare sight of the massive plane travelling low over the central city this morning, with many heading outside to capture the rare event on photo and video.

They are on their way home, nice touch with the fly over Auckland.. pic.twitter.com/ssdyFpLdUT — sargagram (@Sargeoleary) April 9, 2020

Wow, I feel privileged to have just witnessed @lufthansa’s fly-over #Auckland. An incredible gesture and emotional moment that restores my faith in humanity 🇩🇪🇳🇿 — Gabe Graham (@GabeGraham) April 9, 2020

Yay! @lufthansa did their flyby over Auckland city on departure. Magnificent sight!

Auf Wiedersehen & Gute Reise.

Bitte nicht vergeßen - hände waschen 😉 pic.twitter.com/ekT0U5uzuM — Ruth Thielke (@sillymidoff) April 9, 2020

Altitude information revealed just how low the plane was travelling when it passed over Auckland, with onlookers noting it was "a beautiful day for it".

Lufthansa's low flight across Auckland this morning - green line.... beautiful day for it pic.twitter.com/gfuJQ3CjAP — Michael Field (@MichaelFieldNZ) April 9, 2020

​

Advertisement

The flyover was especially notable for the fact that Lufthansa does not normally fly to New Zealand.

The mercy flights are being made on behalf of the German Federal Foreign Office to repatriate stranded German nationals.

Other flights left Auckland earlier this week.

Just flew over East Auckland- pretty incredible to see it flying around here. Safe travels back home @lufthansa pic.twitter.com/kCxVJd0YHH — Izzy Zahir (@IzzyZahir) April 7, 2020

‌

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website