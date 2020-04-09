The German airline Lufthansa bid a fond farewell to New Zealand today with a low pass over Auckland as its A380 left Aotearoa to take German citizens back home.
Aucklanders were treated to the rare sight of the massive plane travelling low over the central city this morning, with many heading outside to capture the rare event on photo and video.
Altitude information revealed just how low the plane was travelling when it passed over Auckland, with onlookers noting it was "a beautiful day for it".
The flyover was especially notable for the fact that Lufthansa does not normally fly to New Zealand.
The mercy flights are being made on behalf of the German Federal Foreign Office to repatriate stranded German nationals.
Other flights left Auckland earlier this week.
