Where are your strongest memories from the first overseas trip you ever took?

On the first night of my OE we booked into Hotel California because we loved the Eagles song. I thought we were in a TV show listening to all the cop sirens in downtown San Fran.

What was a standard family holiday like when growing up?

Dad was a farmer, so we typically had winter holidays skiing as a family. We were always freezing but loved it.

Celebrity chef Jo Seagar with new friend Said in Morocco. Photo / Supplied

Who has most inspired your travels?

I've been inspired by Joanna Lumley's travel shows to see the Northern lights in Norway or Finland.

What is the greatest trip you've ever been on?

The first year Ross and I were married, the honeymoon started on the Chatham Islands. Then we went to Europe on the Orient Express before flying London to New York on the Concorde.

And the worst?

I vomited every few miles as a young child in the backseat of Mum's Ford Anglia driving from Havelock North to Waipukurau.

Celebrity chef Jo Seagar, aged 22, at the Acropolis in Athens. Photo / Supplied

What's your approach to packing for an overseas trip?

I'm an excellent packer and travelling light is important. I only take two pairs of shoes.

What is the destination that most surprised you – good or bad?

The wilds of Northern Australia with young children. The creepy crawling bugs and snakes, sharks and stinger jellyfish were a nightmare for a worried mother.

Where was your most memorable sunrise/sunset?

Broome, Australia, because between March and October the tidal patterns on the sand create a natural phenomen known as the Staircase to the Moon.

What's the first thing you do when you get home from a long trip?

Unpack and put everything through a jolly good Persil wash.

What do you miss most about home when you travel?

I miss my lovely comfy bed with its down feather mattress topper and snuggly pillows.

Where is the one destination you must see before you die?

I've visited France many times but in July 2021 I'm co-hosting a Lesley Whyte from Women in Photography culinary and photography luxury tour. Learning to photograph the people, food and landscape of the Bordeaux and Dordogne region is a must for me.

What's your favourite thing about travel?

Constantly rediscovering through travel that no matter the distance, culture or religion we are all humans with a lot in common.

Jo Seagar is a celebrity chef and keen travel and photo enthusiast.