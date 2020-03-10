Travelling Europe in a motorhome gives you the freedom to take the slow road through the heart of quaint towns and landscapes, sampling local delicacies and unwinding under the stars as you swap stories with other adventurers from around the world.

Even if you're short on time, these seven motorhome trips - from Iceland's dramatic scenery to Spain's flamboyant south - are packed with adventure, natural beauty and local flavour.

Benelux

Tick off three countries in one week in this stately corner of Europe.

Start in pocket-sized Luxembourg exploring its layered historic city centre, then jump across to Belgium. Pass through the stunning French-speaking Wallonia on route to the capital Brussels, Unesco Heritage listed Bruges and Renaissance beauty Ghent.

In the Netherlands, windmills tower over tulip fields along the drive to lively Utrecht and Amsterdam. Park up and swap your motorhome for two wheels to easily explore this bike-friendly city.

Budir church, Iceland. Photo / Kat Barber

Iceland

Pick up your motorhome in Reykjavik, the world's northernmost capital, then follow the Ring Road through lava fields, countless waterfalls, glaciers and jagged mountains.

You'll need a little over a week to do the island's complete 1333km loop justice, allowing time for plenty of side trips along the way.

From day one, you'll be blown away by Iceland's natural beauty as you explore Thingvellir National Park, Gullfoss waterfall and geysirs in the popular Golden Circle.

But it only gets better as you continue on to Jokulsarlon glacier and it's captivating iceberg lagoon, black sand beaches, Myvatn hot springs in the north and the rugged Snaefellsnes peninsula on the west coast.

Many campgrounds close in winter, so this break's best enjoyed during the long summer days.

Highland cattle in Scotland. Photo / Gabriela Palai from Pexels

Scotland

With a backdrop of rugged mountains and deep lochs, a road trip through Scotland is the best way to immerse yourself in the magic and mystery of the land of the brave.

Venture north from Edinburgh and explore the Trossachs, a rugged mountainous national park with three lochs whose glassy waters are perfect for swimming, canoeing and photography.

Cross the bridge to the Isle of Skye, where Old Man of Storr, the Fairy Pools and Neist Point provide some of the country's finest scenery.

On the way back a stop at Loch Ness to hunt for the mythical Nessie is obligatory!





Spain's Andalucia

A short jaunt through Spain's Andalucia region is a feast for the senses: flamenco music, delicious tapas, soft sand beaches, and Moorish architectural feats.

Pick up your motorhome in Malaga and sample the local seafood delicacy pescaito (fried fish) before continuing to the stunning whitewashed towns of Ronda, Arcos de la Frontera and Lucainena de las Torres. Loop back around to the unmissable Alhambra, set in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada.

Germany's Romantic Road

The colourful half-timbered fachwerk houses inspire romance along southern Germany's Romantic Road.

Celebrating its 70th birthday this year, the 350km route begins in the wine town of Wurzburg, and follows the old Roman trade route to the fairytale Neuschwanstein Castle in Fussen. The road's 29 picturesque medieval towns including Rothenburg ob der Tauber, Nordlingen and Dinkelsbuhl exhibit quintessential German beauty and flavours.

Pick up some doughy schneeballen in Rothenburg for the perfect road-trip snack. Relax in a beer garden in the evenings, and wash down your pork schnitzel with a pure Bavarian beer, brewed according to a 500-year-old beer purity law.

The view over the Bay of Kotor, Montenegro. Photo / Kat Barber

Montenegro

One week is the perfect amount of time to explore Europe's youngest country.

Don't linger in Podgorica, but head directly to the coast where the Bay of Kotor laps against the fortified city walls of Kotor, Budva and Perast.

Slowly wind your way up the Kotor Serpentine's 16 hairpin switchbacks on the road to Cetinje.

Spend the next few days camping in unspoilt beauty at Durmitor National Park. Nearby, Europe's deepest gorge Tara Canyon is a hotspot for canyoning and whitewater rafting.

Slovenia

Slovenia is a diamond in the rough just begging to be explored.

Waking up to the sun rising over Lake Bled is magical, as is the elegant capital Ljubljana. A charming cafe culture, canals and cobbled streets will keep you occupied for a couple of days.

Continue eastward to the Croatian border, where campsites along the Kupa River offer eco-friendly relaxation.

Finally, head to the country's 46km sliver of coastline to feast on fresh seafood and local wine in Piran or Koper.

Top tips:

• Wild camping is illegal in much of Europe, so stick to the dedicated campsites.

• Drive on the right-hand side everywhere mentioned above, except Scotland.

• Many countries use vignette stickers instead of toll booths, so speak to your rental company to find out if your motorhome is covered in the countries you plan to visit.

• Some countries such as Italy, Spain and Slovenia require you to have an International Driver's Licence as well as your passport and licence to hire a vehicle.

• Always carry a little bit of cash for snacks, toilets and souvenirs.