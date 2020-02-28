Missed the big stories in Herald Travel this week? We've got you covered with a wrap of the best travel inspiration, traveller tales and top stories making news.

Cover story: How a new generation is redefining travel

What do Millennials and Gen Z want from travel?

This week we delved deep into what the next generation of travel looks like.

Writer Ewan McDonald unpicks the latest research on millennial and Gen Z travel.

"Both have had the opportunity to see the world – and they like it a lot. With cheaper airfares and a more connected society, they are travelling more than their Boomer counterparts (it's okay, that's the only time we'll use that word) did at the same age."

But McDonald says the two generations differ vastly when it comes to what they want in a travel experience, and what they're willing to do to get it.

In the games room of the Moxy Boston, US. Photo / Supplied

Travel

Deputy Editor Maggie Wicks focused on the future of hotels and what younger travellers want and need. She says millennials and Gen Z have already inherited the earth.

"And as their influence and spending power grows, their travel desires - how they do it, why they do it, and what they want from it - are having a huge impact on the hotel industry," writes Wicks.

Inspiration for your next trip: The Pacific Crest Trail, USA

Elina Osborne left the comforts of home for the unforgiving climes of the Pacific Crest Trail.



Inspired to complete the trail after reading Cheryl Strayed's Wild, Osborne set out on a gruelling mission.

Atop Mt Whitney, Pacific Crest Trail. Photo / Elina Osborne

"There were 3am starts to avoid walking through afternoon slush, wet shoes, wet socks, wet feet all day, cold evenings, and even colder mornings when all I wanted to do was curl up in my sleeping bag and eat rationed food I knew I shouldn't. Elevation, climbing, river crossings. A month of this, and we all emerged from the sierras feeling like the most bad**s humans alive," write Osborne.

The debate: Air NZ's new Skynest sleep pods



One of the biggest things to happen to economy air travel history was unveiled by Air New Zealand this week.

The airline announced a sleeping pod prototype, with the goal of giving passengers an option to lie flat for a snooze for a few hours.

The details are still being worked out as the pods remain in development stage, but by all accounts, it sounds like it's going to be quite a hit with long-haul travellers.

Nestiquette (noun): How to #Skynest according to a couple friends 💤 but what are your nestiquette tips? pic.twitter.com/8DhRqAmCzP — Air New Zealand✈️ (@FlyAirNZ) February 26, 2020

Watch: the new Qantas air safety video

Qantas decided to go back in time for their new safety video.

Featuring '80s mullets and '70s moustaches, as well as 1940s flying boats and 1920s propeller aircraft, the video aims to celebrate 100 years of the national carrier's history.

Travel tip of the week: mastering underwater photography

As part of our Next Generation issue, we asked 14-year-old award winning photographer

Cruz Erdmann for his tips on underwater photography.

The Westlake Boys High School student from Auckland won the Natural History Museum's international award for Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019.

The photograph that won Cruz Erdmann the title of Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year. Bigfin reef squid, Indonesia. Photo / Cruz Erdmann

He says the number one tip is to perfect your buoyancy using only your lungs

"This is by far the most important skill to me as an underwater photographer. By using your lungs you change your position in the water with precision and accuracy," he says.

Quick hits: Travel News & Highlights

Herald Travel Instagram image of the week:

