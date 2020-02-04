Chris Reed visits Tribe Hotel, in Perth

Where: 4 Walker Ave, West Perth.

Concept: A "refreshing and disruptive brand" that "responds directly to the desires and aspirations of the modern traveller". The lone property in Perth is set to be joined by counterparts in Adelaide and Hobart this year.

Check-in experience: Super-warm welcome on a wet, winter Friday night. The reception desk is opposite an open-plan lounge where people were enjoying a drink to start the weekend. It felt vibrant, friendly and fun.

Location: About 20 minutes from the airport by taxi, next to Kings Park and Botanic Garden, which rolls down to the Swan River. A few minutes from the CBD, it's busy with corporate guests during the week, they said.

Communal decor and layout: The ground floor featured the aforementioned lounge, separated by a giant bookcase from a cafe-style bar and restaurant. The latter area had a couple of large communal tables and several separate smaller ones. There were lots of lights hanging on long cords, bright neon signs and violent couches. The guest floors had black-walled, artfully lit hallways, bright red chairs and groovy carpets.

The room: Small but well thought-out to reduce the possibility of feeling hemmed in. Lots of glass, multiple mirrors and floor-to-ceiling windows that, in my case, looked north over the western fringes of the city. On the other side you'll look over the park. The comfy double bed wasn't one of those daft blocks with a solid mattress — it had space underneath into which you could slide your case. Why don't more hotels do this? Small desk, Nespresso coffee, good choice on the telly and free Wi-Fi.

The bathroom: Small but again with good use of frosted glass and light to create the effect of space. Not enough space for two people to put their makeup on at once. Good shower. Toiletries by Kevin Murphy in bubblegum-pink packaging.

Noise: First thing I heard after falling asleep was my alarm.

Food and drink: I rarely eat in at hotels, but the bad weather on top of a long day of travel and lack of obvious choice in short walking distance prompted me to change my routine. I had a Thai jungle curry and two cans of local mid-strength ale and it was all very nice and friendly. The evening-only in-room dining menu is short and classic, featuring the likes of nachos (A$15), cheeseburger (A$17) and pizza (A$16-21). I had to leave before breakfast.

Value for money: I was a guest of Accor so didn't pay, but I reckon it is. At time of writing, you could book an entry-level room for A$124 as part of a campaign. Expedia had it for NZ$133. Well-priced for the young and young-at-heart.

Would I return: To Perth? Definitely. I'd not been for 20 years and wanted to see how it had changed. I didn't get much time and would love to go back as the starting or finishing point for a wider look at the bottom half of Western Australia. To the hotel? Happily. Tribe is going for a boutiquey buzz that's to my taste but might not be for older or more traditional travellers. Some might be put off by the size of the rooms but as a place to crash during a city break or stopover, I was fine with it.