Royal Caribbean's Ovation of the Seas has altered its itinerary following an eruption on White Island in which cruise guests were caught up.

The ship which was due to sail for Wellington this evening has made the decision to stay in port until crew had more information regarding guests on today's shore excursions.



A spokesperson for the Royal Caribbean cruise line told the Herald that the ship will remain in Tauranga overnight.

"We can confirm that a number of our guests were touring the island today. We do not have any additional details to share at this time.



"Ovation of the Seas will remain overnight until we learn more about the situation. We will offer all possible assistance to our guests and local authorities."

"Please keep all those affected in your prayers."

With a maximum occupancy of 4,905 passengers, Ovation of the Seas is the largest ship in the Southern hemisphere. She is scheduled to arrive in the Port of Wellington on Wednesday morning on an itinerary concluding in Sydney.

It is currently unknown how many guests have been affected by today's eruption.