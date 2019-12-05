He can seduce the most cold-hearted of KGB agents and kill a man using only his wrist watch but, arguably, the thing James Bond does best is travel.

In the last 57 years, in 24 films the international man of mystery has visited 111 locations in fifty countries. In the upcoming Bond 25 No Time To Die, Bond visits a further five countries – Italy, Jamaica, Norway, his native United Kingdom and - for the first time - the tiny Nordic country of the Faroe Isles.

Matera, Italy, stands to gain as the backdrop to Bond 25. Photo / Getty Images
Matera, Italy, stands to gain as the backdrop to Bond 25. Photo / Getty Images

In all of those flights, all those international postings, he's never once lost his passport or missed a connecting plane. Nobody does it better. . . you could say.

Bond has even been to a couple of completely fictional locations San Monique and the Republic of Isthmus.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

While many exotic locations are "cheated" by Hollywood movie magic and swapped out for a soundstage at London's Pinewood Studios, it's the travel and real world locations that draw people to the films.

Thailand has named James Bond Island in Phang Nga Bay after the spy, which draws 1.6 million tourists a year to the filming location of The Man with the Golden Gun.

James Bond Island: Phang Nga Bay in Thailand has become an attraction through its connection to Bond. Photo / Michael Parulva
James Bond Island: Phang Nga Bay in Thailand has become an attraction through its connection to Bond. Photo / Michael Parulva
The ancient Italian town of Matera

which appears in the newest bond film is predicted to be the latest locations to benefit from the Bond Effect.

The town's mayor, Raffaello De Ruggieri, has predicted the on-screen appearance to be worth $20 million to the town's economy.


Some 007 location links are more tenuous than others. In 2012, the damp seaside town of Bognor Regis in the UK tried to claim its own bit of Bond movie history, after making a cameo in Sky Fall.

However there are some tourist destinations for which their Bond associations will be never say die.

James Bond's favourite places?

James Bond's most visited place? If you discount England the London-based spy's home country from the list (which appears as a location 19 times in the movies) what's left might surprise you.

Italy is by far Bond's top holiday destination. With eight outings Rome, Como and Venice are eternal favourites for the travelling spook.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
The Cold War spy has been to Russia four times. Photo / File
The Cold War spy has been to Russia four times. Photo / File

Then it's the USA with seven visits. Surprisingly Bond's third most visited country is within enemy territory. The Cold War agent has been to Russia (with Love) four times, though only once during the Soviet Union.

Shockingly Bond has never been to New Zealand on an official capacity, but 'never say never'.

England 19
Italy 8
United States 7
Austria 4
Russia 4
Turkey 3
Bahamas 3
Hong Kong 3
Scotland 3
Spain 3

Who is the best travelled Bond?

If Daniel Craig bows out at the end of Bond 25, like he says he will, the actor will still not take the tile of best travelled secret agent. Craig has clocked up 24 over-seas missions, 29 by the end of No Time To Die. However the suave Roger Moor is the only Bond to have made 30 deployments and lived to tell the tale.

Roger Moor is the best travelled spy, and the only Bond to have gone to space. Photo / Supplied
Roger Moor is the best travelled spy, and the only Bond to have gone to space. Photo / Supplied

The least adventurous of the Bonds is George Lazenby. Appearing in just one film, Lazenby only clocked up thee work trips for MI6 (Switzerland, Portugal and London) before he retired from the field. We think he should stick to Her Majesty's Secret Staycation.

Roger Moore 30
Daniel Craig 24
Sean Connery 23
Pierce Brosnan 22
Timothy Dalton 9
George Lazenby 3

The World is Never Enough

Click below to visit each of James Bond's overseas deployments
Year Film Bond Country
1962 Dr. No Sean Connery England
1962 Dr. No Sean Connery Jamaica
1963 From Russia With Love Sean Connery Serbia
1963 From Russia With Love Sean Connery England
1963 From Russia With Love Sean Connery Turkey
1963 From Russia With Love Sean Connery Italy
1963 From Russia With Love Sean Connery Croatia
1964 Goldfinger Sean Connery England
1964 Goldfinger Sean Connery United States
1964 Goldfinger Sean Connery Latin America
1964 Goldfinger Sean Connery Switzerland
1965 Thunderball Sean Connery France
1965 Thunderball Sean Connery Bahamas
1965 Thunderball Sean Connery Miami
1967 You Only Live Twice Sean Connery Hong Kong
1967 You Only Live Twice Sean Connery Japan
1969 On Her Majesty’s Secret Service George Lazenby Switzerland
1969 On Her Majesty’s Secret Service George Lazenby Portugal
1969 On Her Majesty’s Secret Service George Lazenby England
1971 Diamonds Are Forever Sean Connery Japan
1971 Diamonds Are Forever Sean Connery Egypt
1971 Diamonds Are Forever Sean Connery Holland
1971 Diamonds Are Forever Sean Connery United States
1971 Diamonds Are Forever Sean Connery England
1971 Diamonds Are Forever Sean Connery Latin America
1971 Diamonds Are Forever Sean Connery France
1973 Live and Let Die Roger Moore England
1973 Live and Let Die Roger Moore United States
1973 Live and Let Die Roger Moore San Monique
1974 The Man With The Golden Gun Roger Moore Thailand
1974 The Man With The Golden Gun Roger Moore Hong Kong
1974 The Man With The Golden Gun Roger Moore Macau
1974 The Man With The Golden Gun Roger Moore England
1977 The Spy Who Loved Me Roger Moore Austria
1977 The Spy Who Loved Me Roger Moore Scotland
1977 The Spy Who Loved Me Roger Moore Egypt
1977 The Spy Who Loved Me Roger Moore Italy
1977 The Spy Who Loved Me Roger Moore Bahamas
1979 Moonraker Roger Moore En route between Africa and the UK
1979 Moonraker Roger Moore Brazil
1979 Moonraker Roger Moore United States
1979 Moonraker Roger Moore England
1979 Moonraker Roger Moore Italy
1979 Moonraker Roger Moore Space
1981 For Your Eyes Only Roger Moore England
1981 For Your Eyes Only Roger Moore Spain
1981 For Your Eyes Only Roger Moore Italy
1981 For Your Eyes Only Roger Moore Greece
1983 Octopussy Roger Moore Latin America
1983 Octopussy Roger Moore England
1983 Octopussy Roger Moore India
1983 Octopussy Roger Moore Germany
1985 A View to Kill Roger Moore Russia
1985 A View to Kill Roger Moore England
1985 A View to Kill Roger Moore France
1985 A View to Kill Roger Moore United States
1987 The Living Daylights Timothy Dalton Spain
1987 The Living Daylights Timothy Dalton Slovakia
1987 The Living Daylights Timothy Dalton Austria
1987 The Living Daylights Timothy Dalton Afghanistan
1987 The Living Daylights Timothy Dalton Morocco
1987 The Living Daylights Timothy Dalton Pakistan
1989 Licence to Kill Timothy Dalton United States
1989 Licence to Kill Timothy Dalton The Bahamas
1989 Licence to Kill Timothy Dalton Republic of Isthmus
1995 Goldeneye Pierce Brosnan Russia
1995 Goldeneye Pierce Brosnan Monaco
1995 Goldeneye Pierce Brosnan England
1995 Goldeneye Pierce Brosnan Cuba
1997 Tomorrow Never Dies Pierce Brosnan Russia
1997 Tomorrow Never Dies Pierce Brosnan England
1997 Tomorrow Never Dies Pierce Brosnan Germany
1997 Tomorrow Never Dies Pierce Brosnan South China Sea
1997 Tomorrow Never Dies Pierce Brosnan Vietnam
1999 The World Is Not Enough Pierce Brosnan Spain
1999 The World Is Not Enough Pierce Brosnan England
1999 The World Is Not Enough Pierce Brosnan Scotland
1999 The World Is Not Enough Pierce Brosnan Azerbaijan
1999 The World Is Not Enough Pierce Brosnan Caucus Mountains
1999 The World Is Not Enough Pierce Brosnan Kazakhstan
1999 The World Is Not Enough Pierce Brosnan Turkey
2002 Die Another Day Pierce Brosnan North Korea
2002 Die Another Day Pierce Brosnan South Korea
2002 Die Another Day Pierce Brosnan Hong Kong
2002 Die Another Day Pierce Brosnan Cuba
2002 Die Another Day Pierce Brosnan England
2002 Die Another Day Pierce Brosnan Iceland
2006 Casino Royale Daniel Craig Czech Republic
2006 Casino Royale Daniel Craig Madagascar
2006 Casino Royale Daniel Craig England
2006 Casino Royale Daniel Craig Bahamas
2006 Casino Royale Daniel Craig United States
2006 Casino Royale Daniel Craig Montenegro
2006 Casino Royale Daniel Craig Italy
2008 Quantum of Solace Daniel Craig Italy
2008 Quantum of Solace Daniel Craig England
2008 Quantum of Solace Daniel Craig Haiti
2008 Quantum of Solace Daniel Craig Austria
2008 Quantum of Solace Daniel Craig Italy
2008 Quantum of Solace Daniel Craig Russia
2012 Skyfall Daniel Craig Turkey
2012 Skyfall Daniel Craig England
2012 Skyfall Daniel Craig Macau
2012 Skyfall Daniel Craig China
2012 Skyfall Daniel Craig Abandoned Island
2012 Skyfall Daniel Craig Scotland
2015 Spectre Daniel Craig England
2015 Spectre Daniel Craig Mexico
2015 Spectre Daniel Craig Italy
2015 Spectre Daniel Craig Austria
2015 Spectre Daniel Craig Morocco