Thomas Bywater explores old and new tourist attractions in Wales.

Catching the edge of my quarry kart on the coloured Welsh slate, I first skidded then rolled. I wasn't making mountain tricycling - Wales' newest

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Zip World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Portmeirion

Snowdon and Snowdonia national park

Ffestiniog & Welsh Highland Railways