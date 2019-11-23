Emma Russell visits an island being touted as the new Bali

Warm salty air brushes across my sweaty and slightly burnt face.

As I reach for a water bottle to quench my thirst I hear kids laughing as they play soccer at the bottom of the hill, and waves crashing gently on the beach below.

Apart from the local next to us on the back of his rusty scooter, bumming a smoke, we (a couple of Aussies, a few Kiwis, a Malaysian, a Hungarian and our local tour guides) are the only people at top of Lombok's Sekotong Tengah. For

The Gili islands

The heart and soul of Lombok

Coastal beauty