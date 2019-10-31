Additional reporting by Eleanor Barker
It's the single word that's ruffled quite a few feathers. But it has gone beyond that now.
As part of NZ$40m Tourism Australia campaign, which actually cost NZ$70m, some creative masterminds came up with this corker to represent the nine "Aussie philosophies": Mateship, a "no worries" attitude, love of nature, spirit of adventure, optimism, storytelling, among others.
But their play on words has left the country unimpressed and it's rapidly gaining traction - in the worst way possible for Australian tourism.
The tagline for the ads is "Come live our Philausophy". Look closely. Philausophy.
It reminds me of sausages.
"Gonna be hard to sell that one to international viewers," said one Aussie.
Featuring celebrities like Chris Hemsworth, Paul Hogan and Kylie Minogue, the campaign will be rolled out over three years in key global tourism markets across Asia, Europe and North America, promoting the Australian lifestyle and attitude as much as iconic destinations and landmarks.
Australians are not catching on to the tagline in the way Tourism Australia hoped, to put it mildly.
In fact, it has been turned into a meme and politically weaponised.
Anyone who searches on Twitter using the hashtag will find many Australians are furious about, among other things: Dentention centers, the environment, the government and the police.