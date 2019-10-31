Additional reporting by Eleanor Barker

It's the single word that's ruffled quite a few feathers. But it has gone beyond that now.

As part of NZ$40m Tourism Australia campaign, which actually cost NZ$70m, some creative masterminds came up with this corker to represent the nine "Aussie philosophies": Mateship, a "no worries" attitude, love of nature, spirit of adventure, optimism, storytelling, among others.

Tourism Australia's campaign urges tourists to experience the Aussie way of life. Photo / Supplied

But their play on words has left the country unimpressed and it's rapidly gaining traction - in the worst way possible for Australian tourism.

Aaaah Australian tourism ads. The bad, the embarrassing, the ugly. And now...#philausophy???



"Technically, the full slogan is “Come live our Philausophy”. ... “Come live our philosophy” is what you hear before you enter a large, sealed compound in Utah." https://t.co/kyrj98RvSP — D'Hawk (@DimityHawkins) October 31, 2019

The tagline for the ads is "Come live our Philausophy". Look closely. Philausophy.

It reminds me of sausages.

We seem to already do that, Phil. Photo / Supplied

Tourism Australia's campaign. Photo / Supplied

"Gonna be hard to sell that one to international viewers," said one Aussie.

Featuring celebrities like Chris Hemsworth, Paul Hogan and Kylie Minogue, the campaign will be rolled out over three years in key global tourism markets across Asia, Europe and North America, promoting the Australian lifestyle and attitude as much as iconic destinations and landmarks.

Kim, what do you think of the new Australian tourism campaign? Is that what they call Nietzsche advertising?



I dunno Mum. But I think it's noice. Unshoesual, different, but noice. #philausophy#Gruen pic.twitter.com/tfkOMHthUT — Pup Fiction (@jjjove) October 30, 2019

Australians are not catching on to the tagline in the way Tourism Australia hoped, to put it mildly.

In fact, it has been turned into a meme and politically weaponised.

Anyone who searches on Twitter using the hashtag will find many Australians are furious about, among other things: Dentention centers, the environment, the government and the police.

We saw tourism Australia was copping some flack for being unrealistic in their #philAUSophy ad, so we thought we'd help them out with a new edit that's a bit more honest pic.twitter.com/Ob49xKCh35 — The Chaser (@chaser) October 31, 2019

STRAYA



Where our Govt spend $65mill on a cringeworthy, amateur 'tourism ad campaign' whilst allowing our land to be fracked by multinats, koalas to be wiped out & corruption to reign supreme.



It's a crime scene.#AUSPOL #FederalICAC #Fracking #Koalas #PhilAUSophy #GameOfMates pic.twitter.com/LyJ6VIJTFN — 💧Carly Woodstock (@stopthefrack) October 30, 2019

Here's some of our #philausophy in action this week in Melbourne. I think as a nation we need to do a lot better.https://t.co/FB9WRq9CFG — ‏Ewen Bell (@ewster) October 30, 2019

Australia "You are worse than I am"



President Donald Trump to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, 28 January 2017#philausophy pic.twitter.com/4L4KYet3PP — Amanda Perram (@AmandaPerram) October 30, 2019

#Manus Notice posted to refugees and asylum seekers 00:05

31 Oct 2017



'All services including power water food immigration cease 5PM today.'#philausophy pic.twitter.com/6ahYmLzJ9J — Amanda Perram (@AmandaPerram) October 30, 2019

'philAUSophy' - Come stay in the finest of fetid tropical offshore concentration camps! Be assaulted, lose all hope and die of treatable medical conditions!



You'll regret you ever heard of #Australia!



Relaxed approach to life? You'll be so relaxed, you'll literally die! #auspol pic.twitter.com/1VQftLT2BW — David P (@Pewnack) October 30, 2019