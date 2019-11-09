Cruising the Croatian islands aboard a luxurious yacht is a fantastic way to explore the delights of the Dalmatian coast, writes Anna Leask.

"How cold is it?" we asked the captain.

"About 20 degrees," he replied, a mischievous gleam in his eye.

We dropped our towels, took a breath and dived off the back of the boat into the iridescent water, the warm spring air suddenly vanishing as the biting chill of the water enveloped our bodies.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

It was beautifully clear, stunningly fresh - and bloody cold.

We surfaced, gasping to get back the air sucked from our lungs as

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.