A catering trolley at Chicago O'Hare airport has gone berserk.

Passengers at Chicago's International airport, and one of America's busiest terminals watched on in horror as a driverless cart began spinning.

The event was filmed and posted to twitter by Kevin Klauer, a director for the American Osteopathic Association who was flying through the airport.

"Crazy event at ORD. Heads up safety move by a ramp worker!" tweeted Klauer, from Chicago.

The runaway catering cart disgorged its contents and threatened groundstaff. Photo / Supplied

The cart - apparently a catering trolley - disgorged its contents across the tarmac.

Running over cans of fizzy drink and at one point hitting a crate of red wine, the runway is a mess.

Ground staff powerless to stop the runaway cart watch on as it gets closer to a parked passenger jet.

"It's going to hit the airplane, here it goes!" someone can be heard saying.

One of the high-vis ground staff goes as far as to put himself between the cart and the jet.

However at the last minute some quick thinking and a handy ground ramp saves the multi-million dollar plane.

Ramming the cart, an airport worker drives into the side of the catering truck, up-righting it and ending the terrifying spectacle.

"That's the way you do it!" says one of the waiting passengers, as the onlookers applaud the driver.

Chicago O'Hare is one of the united states busiest airports and it is serviced by at least three airline catering companies. The airfield caterers and the airport have been contacted over the incident.