When things go bump and roar in the darkness, there is no need for fear, writes Melissa Nightingale.

I'm trekking alone through stifling hot darkness, surrounded by dense forest and the sounds of wilderness. In the distance, something begins to roar.

It sounds like a scene from Jurassic Park. Surely any moment something large and toothy will burst through the trees and devour me with one quick chomp of its deadly jaws.

But there are no dinosaurs here and all the large, toothy creatures are safely contained.

I'm at the Night Safari in Singapore, a 35ha nocturnal wildlife park connected

